Saturday Night Live: Adele To Host With H.E.R as Musical Guest

Singer-songwriter Adele is returning to Saturday Night Live for the first time in five years next week, though not as a musical guest on the sketch comedy show. Adele is set to host Saturday Night Live on the October 24th episode of the show, with H.E.R. serving as musical guest. The lineup was announced on Sunday, with Adele sharing her excitement on her own Instagram in a lengthy post that reflected on how appearing on Saturday Night Live helped launch her career in America and also praised H.E.R.

"Bloooooody hellllll I’m so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified! My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!! I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right," Adele wrote. "But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020 right?"

"It'll be almost 12 years to the day that I first appeared on the show, during an election...which went on to break my career in America, so it feels full circle and I just couldn’t possibly say no! I am besides myself that H.E.R will be the musical guest!! I love her SO much I can’t wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs, then confuse myself while I laugh my arse off in between it all. See you next week"

Saturday Night Live is now three episodes into Season 46 and has been dominating the ratings while also posting record viewership. The first two episodes of Season 46 were the most-watched entertainment telecasts for their respective weeks and while numbers aren't yet out for this week's episode which saw the Town Hall events of President Trump and Joe Biden skewered with hilarious Bob Ross and Mister Rogers parodies.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturday at 11:30 pm ET on NBC. Adele hosts the October 24th episode with musical guest H.E.R. For the first time in a decade, the entire cast from Season 45 has opted to return for Season 46, including the likes of Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, and Kenan Thompson. In addition to the returning cast, Ego Nwodim was promoted to repertory player while Anderew Dismukes, Lauren Holt, and Punkie Johnson have joined as new cast members.