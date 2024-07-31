Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost Hosting Pop Culture Jeopardy!

Pop Culture Jeopardy! has brought Colin Jost aboard as a host. The Saturday Night Live star might be over in Tahiti handling coverage for the Paris Olympics, but he’s got another job on-deck. Variety reports that Jost will joining Prime Video’s Jeopardy! spinoff. Back in May, the show was announced as part of this season’s lineup for the streamer. Sony Pictures Television is excited to have the Weekend Update anchor aboard for this new venture. Jost will be joinged by some surprising guests as Pop Culture Jeopardy! gets streaming over on Prime Video. Instead of some of the more esoteric categories the base game can provide, this modernized approach will focus on TV, film, music, sports and more. This is also a team-based affair. So, three contestants will be put together into a tournament bracket to compete against other teams.

“Colin’s sharp wit and intelligence epitomize Pop Culture Jeopardy!,” said Suzanne Prete, the president of game shows at Sony Pictures Television, said in a statement. “He’s smart and quick, like our contestants, and we know he’ll be able to keep up with them while making this new series his own. We could not be happier that he is joining us for this new journey.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Weekend Update vibes

“We’re thrilled to welcome the multi-talented Colin Jost as the host of Pop Culture Jeopardy!,” said Lauren Anderson, head of brand and content innovation at Amazon MGM Studios. “Colin’s wry affability and pop culture fluency make him uniquely qualified as the perfect host for this new iteration of the beloved franchise.”

Hype For Pop Culture Jeopardy!

That iconic set

“Pop Culture Jeopardy! is its own cultural moment, marking the first time the iconic franchise will premiere exclusively on a streaming service,” said Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD originals unscripted and targeted programming, Amazon MGM Studios. “With a team-based approach and pop-culture focus, our global Prime Video customers will exclusively experience this innovative spin on Jeopardy! while testing their knowledge on topics that both define and transcend generations.”

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to collaborate with our partners at Amazon to make Prime Video the home for our new Jeopardy! spinoff series,” said Suzanne Prete, President, Game Shows, Sony Pictures Television. “With Michael Davies at the helm, Pop Culture Jeopardy! is going to be a nail biter for game show enthusiasts who can expect to see teams competing at the highest level of Jeopardy! combined with a fresh twist of pop culture Olympics for the mind…it’s going to be a must-watch for long-time viewers and new fans alike.”

Do you like this choice? Check out all the pop culture discussion at @ComicBook on social media!