Is Saturday Night Live New Tonight?

We're midway through October and that means the new episodes of Saturday Night Live are still in their infancy. Season 48 of NBC's long-running, live sketch comedy show will be back once again with a new episode tonight, Saturday, October 15. Grammy-winning musician Megan The Stallion is set to host the show and also act as musical guest, joining the likes of Paul Simon, Art Garfunkel, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, and Donald Glover, as a host that also performed musically. No official word has been announced on when the next episode of the series will premiere or who the host/musical guest will be.

Megan The Stallion only has a handful of other television and movie credits to her name, most of them appearances as herself in shows (like in Marvel's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law recently), so it seems doubtful that any outright movie or show parodies will make their way to air this week. The performer has previously dabbled in alternate personas however, something that could very well be the subject of a sketc.

One of the first promos released for the Megan The Stallion-hosted episode did see her appearing opposite featured player Sarah Sherman, who appeared totally nude in the whole thing. It's not to say that that promo is indicative of the kind of show we'll get but it proves that Megan The Stallion is up for some weird and wacky humor. Watch it for yourself below.

Even though only two episodes of Saturday Night Live has been released in season 48 the series has already courted a bit of controversy. First the opening credits for the new season left off one key cast member, Cecily Strong, who wasn't previously confirmed to have departed; it was later confirmed that she will return to the series but is currently shooting another project. Another was after a sketch made it to air featuring host Miles Tenner and other mainstays dressed up as the bear family from the Charmin brand toilet paper commercials. As some pointed out, the sketch was eerily familiar to a sketch filmmaker Joel Haver shared with fans online back in July, though Haver doesn't believe there was any ill intent.

Saturday Night Live Season 48 is ongoing now with new episodes airing on both NBC and Peacock. All 47 seasons of Saturday Night Live are also now streaming on Peacock.