SNL Spoofs Frozen With NSFW Musical Numbers

It took all but a few seconds for Saturday Night Live to reference to a pop culture-adjacent property this week, using the first sketch slot on the schedule to spoof Disney-Pixar’s Frozen franchise. The first song featured Kate McKinnon as Elsa coming out to her sister Anna, played by Cecily Strong. Houston Texans defensive end and SNL first-timer JJ Watt soon arrived on the scene as Kristoff.

The next chunk of the skit then poked fun at Disney’s lack of diversity in the film, with the cast of characters poking and prodding Kenan Thompson’s character on why he’d be located in rural Norway. The skit then ends with Mikey Day’s Olaf showing up on the scene with a NSFW carrot placement — certainly something Disney probably isn’t too thrilled with.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Since its arrival in 2013, the Frozen franchise has become one of the highest-earners for Walt Disney Studios. Between the two movies, the franchise has grossed $2.69 billion worldwide. Of course, that total is just the receipts from the box office and not counting a penny of the massive merchandising and apparel opportunities that movies have since opened up.

Frozen 2 is due out digitally February 11th before a physical release on February 25th. The full list of home media special features can be found below.