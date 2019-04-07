‘Saturday Night Live’: Kit Harington Doesn’t Like Beck Bennett’s ‘Game Of Thrones’ Joke

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington makes his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live tonight and he’s already getting tired of some of the drawn-out “Winter is coming jokes.” In a new spot promoting Harington’s hosting gig — alongside musical guest Sara Bareilles — Saturday Night Live castmate Beck Bennett makes a joke that “Saturday is coming,” and Harington’s disappointment in the joke was palpable.

With the last season of the HBO smash hit on the horizon, Harington previously admitted that he’s happy with the way the story arc of his character — Jon Snow — ends. Speaking with Variety last month, Harington admits he’s “satisfied” with the end of Snow’s journey.

“The end of Jon’s journey, whatever that may be … I was satisfied with how his story ended,” Harington says. “Looking back at the entirety of Thrones, there’ll be 70 percent of the scenes that I’ll just never be happy with. I’ve come to terms with that. I know who this is now, and I’m at peace with who this is. I just got a feeling that it’s the most satisfied I will be with my work as Jon Snow.”

Harington hosts tonight’s episode of Saturday Night Live, which starts at 11:30/10:30 p.m. Central on NBC. Game of Thrones, on the other hand, premiers its eighth and final season on HBO April 14th.

Do you think Harington’s Jon Snow makes it through the final season of Game of Thrones unscathed? Let us know in the comments below!

