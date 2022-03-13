Saturday Night Live Parodies The Princess and the Frog in NSFW Sketch

The Batman‘s Zoë Kravitz hosted Saturday Night Live last night, and there were some fun surprises along the way. The Catwoman star was joined by a surprise guest, Paul Dano, who plays the Riddler in The Batman. There were also plenty of funny sketches, including one that poked fun at Disney’s 2009 animated film, The Princess and the Frog. Warning: NSFW content ahead!

The sketch features Kravitz as Tiana and Chris Redd as the frog. The story kicks off normally as they confess their love for each other, but things take a dark turn when she learns that frogs don’t have penises. Redd goes on to describe how frogs have sex before Kenan Thompson shows up as the movie’s villain, Facilier. Kravitz’s Tiana is on board to kiss the frog so he can return to his prince form, but the confessions keep rolling in when the amphibian reveals his human self, who is actually a prince from New Jersey, also had his penis “ripped clean off.” As if things couldn’t get any weirder, Andrew Dismukes shows up as Ray, “the worst Disney character ever created.” Needless to says, no one lived happily ever after in this version of The Princess and the Frog.

Saturday Night Live did not share the sketch on their social media pages, but you can find it on the full episode, which is streaming on Hulu and Peacock. It was announced recently that Comcast will soon be pulling SNL and more NBCUniversal content from Hulu, but Kravitz’s episode is available to watch on the streaming site for now.

As for Kravitz, she also recently paid a visit to The Tonight Show and spoke with Jimmy Fallon about her role as Catwoman, and explained what The Batman is about.

“So, this is a detective story,” Kravitz began. “We’re in year two of Batman being Batman, so it’s not quite an origin story, but it’s still the beginning … And there’s a serial killer in Gotham and [Batman] kind of has to, you know, he follows the clues and figures out what’s going on. And the clues lead him to a nightclub where I work.”

During last year’s DC FanDome, Kravitz explained how they created this version of Selina Kyle.

“I obviously understand the gravity of a character like this and what she means to so many people. But what felt really important was to really focus on the story that we’re telling in this moment, you know, and try and create a real human being. I don’t want her to be an idea. You know, I want her to be a real human being in a real situation, in a real city, trying to survive and reacting to her own pain, and her history. So I really, really focused on this particular story in this particular moment in this woman’s life.”

The Batman is now playing in theaters.