Saturday Night Live Releases Cut Election Day Sketch

This weekend marked the final episode of Saturday Night Live ahead of the United States Presidential Election, and though some gags were made about tomorrow's "big day" (including a cold open with Jim Carrey's Joe Biden among other political contenders), NBC has released a Cut for Time sketch about Americans preparing for the outcome of the 2020 election. Featuring Kate McKinnon, Beck Bennett, Mikey Day, Kyle Mooney, Heidi Gardner, Ego Nwodim, and Bowen Yang the sketch plays it cool with things being okay while also hording Plan B pills from a pharmacy, prepping canned goods inside of a secure underground bunker, buying a crossbow, and sneaking across the border into Canada. Watch it for yourself below!

SNL is no doubt prepared to bring the laughs on the weekend after the election though as they confirmed during this week’s episode with John Mulaney that comedian Dave Chappelle will return as the host for the episode on November 7. It's becoming a bit of tradition at this point as Chappelle previously hosted the episode of SNL that premiered after the 2016 election.No musical guests have been confirmed for the episode just yet, meaning it's possible that the show will simply let him riff during that time about whatever ends up happening this week.

The last time Chappelle hosted SNL the fan favorite nabbed the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series Emmy for the episode which was the best-rated show of the last couple of years came from last year’s holiday episode with Eddie Murphy making a triumphant return to the show.

This year's season of Saturday Night Live has been drastically different compared to previous iterations of the long running comedy series. NBC has instituted COVID-19 protocols for all performers and guests that are set to appear, which has already resulted in one guest being cancelled from appearing. After he was photographed not adhering to the safety measures that are in place, musical guest Morgan Wallen had his appearance cancelled.

Even audience members, limited as they are for this year, have protocols in place for those eager to watch the show in person. According to the Saturday Night Live ticket site, "a self-administered lower nasal antigen test with results yielded before the show" is given to audience members between dress rehearsal at the show. There are also temperature tests for anyone checking in at 30 Rock and anyone with a temperature 100.4 or higher will not be permitted to be a part of the audience.