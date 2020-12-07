Daredevil Fan Edit is the Perfect Video to Tide You Over Until Marvel Studios Brings the Show Back

✖

Sooner or later, Daredevil and his supporting characters will rejoin the Marvel Cinematic Universe in productions from Marvel Studios. With the reported two-year moratorium on the rights involved with Netflix's Daredevil recently expiring, most think it's a matter of when (not if) the Man Without Fear, Kingpin, and company return to live-action. The #SaveDaredevil team is still in full swing and as of last week, the group got the movement to become a trend on Twitter in a handful of international markets, even two years after its cancellation.

Though it's not official Daredevil material, the past few months have seen an influx of new Matt Murdock-themed fan art and videos surface, each a building block that shows how the series has one of the most dedicated fanbases in all of pop culture. One such excellent video comes from YouTuber PadaraScannan, a video editor that put together a fan edit set to a cover of Imagine Dragons' "Believer." You can see it for yourself below.

Once Netflix began to cancel the shows they produced using Marvel characters, news quickly surfaced Marvel Studios and Disney had to wait two full years after the show's cancellation to use the same characters in other properties. That means the rights for the characters in Iron Fist and Luke Cage technically returned in October while Daredevil rights would become available in late November. Characters in the other two DefendersVerse shows — Jessica Jones and The Punisher — will revert to Marvel Studios next spring.

Though hundreds of thousands of Daredevil fans have signed a petition for the return of the show, Daredevil star Charlie Cox told us earlier this year he doesn't feel a fourth season will happen.

"I don't feel that way, no. And, I don't know why I don't feel that way," Cox told us at the time. "But, I haven't been given any reason to believe that. And, from a cynical point of view, it just feels like maybe I'm trying to protect myself, 'cause I'd love nothing more than to do it again."

"But when you make a television show, it's so complicated, and people's schedules are so difficult, and contracts are so difficult," he added. "So that's why when, as an actor, when you sign onto a TV show, you sign six years of your life away. Because, if you don't do that, it becomes too complicated to try and get all these moving pieces."

All three seasons of Daredevil are now streaming on Disney+.

