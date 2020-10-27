Saved By The Bell Reboot Trailer Shows First Look At Zack & Kelly

Peacock has released a new trailer for Saved By The Bell, it's revival of the original series, and a few more familiar faces make their anticipated debuts. To this point, we had only seen AJ Slater (Mario Lopez) and Jessie Spano (Elizabeth Berkley) in the show, but in this trailer, we got our first look at Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) and Kelly Kapowski (played by Tiffani Amber Thiessen). Zach is now governor, and he is married (at least it seems anyway) to Kelly, but he's having some issues with the public after his recent decisions, so Bayside High is his solution, and you can check out the full trailer in the video above.

The official description for Saved By The Bell can be found below.

"The highly anticipated reimagining of SAVED BY THE BELL will premiere on Wednesday, Nov. 25 on Peacock. In the new series, when California governor Zack Morris gets into hot water for closing too many underfunded high schools, he proposes they send the affected students to the most well-funded schools in the state – including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the privileged Bayside kids (who never have a problem that can't be solved in twenty-two minutes) a much-needed dose of reality.

Elizabeth Berkley Lauren and Mario Lopez star in the new SAVED BY THE BELL series, reprising their roles as Jessie Spano and A.C. Slater. John Michael Higgins also stars as Principal Toddman alongside the new class featuring Belmont Cameli, Dexter Darden, Mitchell Hoog, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Josie Totah and Haskiri Velazquez. Tracey Wigfield serves as writer and executive producer for the series, alongside executive producer Franco Bario. Peter Engel also serves as executive producer. SAVED BY THE BELL is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group."