Seinfeld on Netflix Trailer Released Ahead of Move to New Streaming Home

Seinfeld is moving — not to Del Boca Vista, but to Netflix. All nine seasons and all 180 episodes of “this fall’s hottest new show” will be available for streaming starting October 1 on Netflix, two years after the streamer won the rights for $500 million in 2019. Yada, yada, yada, a trailer for the Emmy-winning series on Netflix (re)introduces four New York friends: the comedian (Jerry Seinfeld as Jerry Seinfeld), the coward (Jason Alexanderas George Costanza), the cynic (Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Elaine Benes), and the wild card (Michael Richards as Kramer).

Read Netflix’s humorous press release about the show about nothing:

Netflix will launch 180 episodes of a situational comedy called Seinfeld, created by rising New York comedian Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David, who wrote for Saturday Night Live for a single season. The show completed production in May (of 1998) and is slated for release on the Netflix platform in its entirety on October 1, 2021. Bookended by Seinfeld’s stand-up material, the 180 episodes of the sitcom explore the minutiae of the comic’s everyday life as he navigates his relationships with a talented ensemble cast, including Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Troll, Family Ties), Michael Richards (UHF, Fridays) and Jason Alexander (Pretty Woman).

Said Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos in the cheeky statement, “This is the first time we’ve taken a risk of this nature, going all in on nine seasons at the jump. But Jerry has created something special with this sitcom that nobody has ever done. I truly think he and Mr. David have enormous futures ahead of them, and I’m thrilled Netflix could be the home for them to grow their fanbases.”

Netflix is already home to Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee and his comedy specials Jerry Before Seinfeld and 23 Hours to Kill.

The Seinfeld co-creator playfully thanked Netflix for “taking this chance” on the sitcom, saying, “It takes a lot of guts to trust two schmucks who literally had zero experience in television when we made this thing. We really got carried away, I guess. I didn’t realize we made so many of them. Hope to recoup god knows how many millions it must have taken to do. But worth all the work if people like it. Crazy project.”

All 180 episodes of Seinfeld will stream in 4K globally on Netflix starting Friday, October 1.