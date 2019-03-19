The Internet Is Debating Which ‘Sesame Street’ Character to Be Stuck on a Desert Island With

It’s an age-old question: you’re stuck on a deserted island and you can only pick one of whatever the subject is to bring with you. What do you choose? While that question is often asked about material goods — what one thing would you bring, specifically — sometimes the question wants to know who you’d bring along. That’s the spin Sesame Street asked today on social media and now the internet is locked in a debate about which monster is the best choice.

You’re stuck on a deserted island and you can pick one of these Sesame Street friends to come with you. Who are you picking and why? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/bGjF7Bx5Xo — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) March 18, 2019

On Twitter, Sesame Street asked a pretty harmless version of the Desert Island Question: which one of these four monsters — Oscar, Grover, Elmo, or Cookie Monster — would you want to come with you if you were stuck on a desert island. Solid monster options, all. Turns out, though, fans have definite thoughts on which monster is the perfect choice. Certain monsters seem to be chosen more often than others and people almost universally have a grim fate in store for another one.

That’s right, the innocent question about Sesame Street monsters and desert islands has some surprisingly seriously thoughtful and scary responses. Want to see for yourself? Read on for some of the best (worst?) reactions we’ve seen and be sure to weigh in with your choice in the comments below.

Grover is a legit super hero…

Grover’s a superhero. Just saiyan ? pic.twitter.com/Edu4IFNrsy — Shroud Savage (@Sherman22415459) March 19, 2019

Cookie always has food, though

Totally doing this as my quickwrote with third graders tomorrow – I am going with Cookie Monster- he is bound to have some hidden food we can use! — Adrienne Screen (@AdrienneScreen) March 19, 2019

Oscar has a whole house with him!

if oscar still has the trash can, him because he has a whole house in there somehow and we gon’ be alright — nafstad ? (@bust2nut) March 19, 2019

Grover would accidentally find the way off the island

Grover. He will inadvertently stumble on our food and escape. Also his super Grover alter ego. — Boycott. Blacklash (@TrinbagoTolkien) March 19, 2019

Elmo’s gotta die

Obviously Grouch. He’s cynical he’d be the most entertaining. After two days with Elmo you’d want to drown him in the fucking ocean. — Carson Cash (@WCarsonCash) March 19, 2019

Oscar the Grouch: Sanity Check

A deserted island is no place for naive optimism or inability to ration food. Oscar’s company would be the most like that you encounter in your everyday life, so you stand the best chance retaining sanity with him. — OB1 Lebowski (@OB1LEBOWSKI) March 19, 2019

Or Oscar as dinner

Oscar. He’d kill himself and I’d be able eat him without guilt — Cameron Davis (@Bite_Me_World) March 19, 2019

Too hard to choose.

#CookieMonster would come in handy because he will eat *anything*. He’s a walking tool (in the best possible way).



But #Grover is head and shoulders above everyone else. He’s hilarious *and* he can fly. — kim jansen (@lefthandwoman) March 19, 2019

The most humane answer, truly