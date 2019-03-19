TV Shows

The Internet Is Debating Which ‘Sesame Street’ Character to Be Stuck on a Desert Island With

It’s an age-old question: you’re stuck on a deserted island and you can only pick one of whatever the subject is to bring with you. What do you choose? While that question is often asked about material goods — what one thing would you bring, specifically — sometimes the question wants to know who you’d bring along. That’s the spin Sesame Street asked today on social media and now the internet is locked in a debate about which monster is the best choice.

On Twitter, Sesame Street asked a pretty harmless version of the Desert Island Question: which one of these four monsters — Oscar, Grover, Elmo, or Cookie Monster — would you want to come with you if you were stuck on a desert island. Solid monster options, all. Turns out, though, fans have definite thoughts on which monster is the perfect choice. Certain monsters seem to be chosen more often than others and people almost universally have a grim fate in store for another one.

That’s right, the innocent question about Sesame Street monsters and desert islands has some surprisingly seriously thoughtful and scary responses. Want to see for yourself? Read on for some of the best (worst?) reactions we’ve seen and be sure to weigh in with your choice in the comments below.

Grover is a legit super hero…

Cookie always has food, though

Oscar has a whole house with him!

Grover would accidentally find the way off the island

Elmo’s gotta die

Oscar the Grouch: Sanity Check

Or Oscar as dinner

Too hard to choose.

The most humane answer, truly

