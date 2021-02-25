Shadow and Bone Gets New Poster From Netflix

✖

Fans of the beloved Shadow and Bone book series are anxiously awaiting the month of April. The live-action adaptation of Shadow and Bone is set to make its debut on Netflix April 23rd, and so far all we've seen from the series are a few first-look images of the various characters. It looks as though that's about to change. On Thursday, the official Shadow and Bone Twitter account shared a brand new poster for the series, along with a tease that there is more to come.

The tweet from Shadow and Bone reads, "Tomorrow we enter the fold." While that does refer to the image on the poster accompanying the tweet, it also teases the arrival of more news on Friday. Take a look!

Shadow and Bone followed up the first tweet by saying "more awaits" fans on Friday at the IGN Fan Fest. That means there will at least be some news about Shadow and Bone coming at the end of the week, if not a full trailer. We'll have to wait and see.

"Shadow and Bone takes place in a very different kind of fantasy world," said Shadow and Bone author Leigh Bardugo. "Think Imperial Russia, not Medieval England, repeating rifles instead of broadswords. It's a story about the people who have been told how much they don't matter proving how much they do. And it's been incredible to see that story take shape on such an epic scale, the battles, the magic, but also the relationships between the characters. These photos give just a tiny hint at what's in store—a mapmaker with an extraordinary gift, the people who want to use her, the tracker who will do anything to protect her, and the team of thugs and thieves who are about to cause some very big trouble for everyone involved."

"These photos offer a glimpse into the expansive, textured world Leigh created in her books," added series showrunner Eric Heisserer. "We worked tirelessly to craft a lived-in feel for fictional lands like Ketterdam and Ravka, with invented languages, uniforms, currency, and artistic choices from set design to costuming. You're immersed in the Grishaverse when you read, and it's our hope that both new and existing fans have that same feeling when they watch the show. The series has an incredibly passionate fanbase and we can't wait for new people to discover the magic that is Shadow and Bone."

