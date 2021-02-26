Official Shadow and Bone Trailer Released by Netflix

The world of Shadow and Bone is finally being brought to life! Netflix has been working on a live-action TV adaptation of Leigh Bardugo's beloved Shadow and Bone book series for some time now, and the premiere of the highly-anticipated project is just around the corner. Shadow and Bone arrives on Netflix in April, but the streaming service has already released the very first footage from the series.

On Friday morning, just a day after sharing a new poster, Netflix unveiled the first teaser trailer for Shadow and Bone. There is more than two minutes of footage within this new trailer, offering fans their first glimpse at how this big world is being turned into a TV series. You can take a look at the full trailer in the video above!

Shadow and Bone stars Jessie Mei Li as Alina Starkov, Archie Renaux as Malyen Oretsev, Freddy Carter as Kaz Brekker, Amita Suman as Inej, Kit Young as Jesper Fahey, Ben Barnes as General Kirigan Sujaya Dasgupta as Zoya Nazyalensky, Danielle Galligan as Nina Zenik, Daisy Head as Genya Safin, Simon Sears as Ivan, Calahan Skogman as Matthias Helvar, Zoë Wanamaker as Baghra, Kevin Eldon as The Apparat, Julian Kostov as Fedyor, Luke Pasqualino as David, Jasmine Blackborow as Marie, and Gabrielle Brooks as Nadia. Eric Heisserer serves as showrunner and Leigh Bardugo is one of the show's executive producers.

Here's the official synopsis for Netflix's Shadow and Bone:

"Based on Leigh Bardugo's worldwide bestselling Grishaverse novels, Shadow and Bone finds us in a war-torn world where lowly soldier and orphan Alina Starkov has just unleashed an extraordinary power that could be the key to setting her country free. With the monstrous threat of the Shadow Fold looming, Alina is torn from everything she knows to train as part of an elite army of magical soldiers known as Grisha. But as she struggles to hone her power, she finds that allies and enemies can be one and the same and that nothing in this lavish world is what it seems. There are dangerous forces at play, including a crew of charismatic criminals, and it will take more than magic to survive."

Shadow and Bone premieres on Netflix on April 23rd.