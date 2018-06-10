‘Shadowhunters’ Star Addresses Series Cancelation

Freeform announced this week that Shadowhunters is ending after three seasons. The news was devastating for its dedicated fanbase and now, series star Katherine McNamara is addressing the show’s cancellation.

In an appearance at Oz Comic-Con in Melbourne this weekend, McNamara — who plays Clary Fray in the series — told fans that while it would be “amazing” if the outpouring of fan support could secure the series a new life on another network or streaming, they’re prepared to give the show a solid send off just the same.

“If the [hashtags] make a difference, amazing. If not, we’ve got 10 more amazing episodes and we’re gonna shoot the most kick-ss finale you’ve ever seen,” McNamara said.

The show is currently on mid-season hiatus in this third season. When it returns, it will close out with a 12-episode wrap-up. Freeform is calling the second half of the third season Shadowhunters: The Final Hunt and the finale is expected to be a two-hour special.

Shadowhunters is based on the popular six book Mortal Instruments novel series by Cassandra Clare, with this third season adapting the fourth and fifth books of the series. The series originally was ordered to series by then-ABC family in March 2015 as the second adaptation after the critical and commercial failure of 2013’s The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones in 2013. However, even with a sold wrap up by Freeform, that will still leave the events of the sixth book potentially unexplored. With still more story to tell on the show, McNamara was asked if she would like to see the show picked up by another network so that the show could truly cover everything. She said that she would and was hopeful that the fans might be a part of that.

“I would love that!” McNamara said. “I love the show and I would love to finish it out. Hopefully your tweets will encourage something to happen.”

