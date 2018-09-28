‘Shadowhunters’ Star Reflects on Fan Support After Cancellation

It’s only been a matter of months since Shadowhunters was cancelled by Freeform, but it sounds like one of the series’ stars has a relatively positive outlook on things.

Dominic Sherwood, who plays Jace Herondale on the fan-favorite series, was asked about its untimely cancellation in a recent interview with the AU Review. As he explained, he has actually been moved by the passionate fan response to the cancellation, and thinks it represents something more positive.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I think that the wonderful feeling of having all these people who support it from all over the world, all different avenues, from different countries and different places is just wonderful,” Sherwood revealed. “Because, it’s really a nice, heartwarming moment in the world, where really we do need unity; we do need a sense of togetherness because it seems more and more every day I watch the news and people are trying to tear apart from each other. Or the powers that be are trying to tear people apart.”

“I think it’s really important that we, as group of people, stick together and look after each other and make sure that everyone is happy, healthy and successful.” Sherwood added. “That’s what this has really epitomised for me. The fan reaction has made me feel that there’s hope out there.”

Shadowhunters was cancelled after three seasons back in June, but with the promise that things would be wrapped up with a two-part finale. While the episodes, which are rumored to begin airing in the spring of next year, have already been spoiled a little bit, it sounds like fans can expect to be pleased with the conclusion.

“We are very proud of Shadowhunters, a series that broke new ground in the genre world and became a fan favorite,” Freeform said in the statement. “However, along with our partners at Constantin, we reached the very difficult decision not to renew the show for a fourth season. But as big supporters and fans ourselves, Freeform insisted on and championed the filming of a special two-part finale that would give devoted fans a proper ending.”

What do you think of Sherwood’s response to Shadowhunters‘ cancellation? Let us know what you think in the comments below.