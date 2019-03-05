Shannen Doherty Devastated by Death of Her Friend Luke Perry

The entertainment world was saddened by the loss of Riverdale star Luke Perry on Monday after the actor suffered a massive stroke last week. Now, his friend and Beverly Hills, 90210 Shannen Doherty is opening up about his passing.

Doherty, who starred as Brenda Walsh opposite Perry’s Dylan McKay on the iconic Fox series, told PEOPLE magazine that she is “devastated” by the loss.

“I am in shock. Heartbroken. Devastated by the loss of my friend,” Doherty said. “I have so many memories with Luke that made me smile and that are forever imprinted on my heart and mind.

Doherty and Perry were the only two original cast members of Beverly Hills, 90210 who had not signed on to return in the upcoming series reboot with Perry only expected to participate in as many episodes as the schedule for his role as Fred Andrews on Riverdale permitted. However, Doherty said that she hoped to work with Perry again.

“There is a special kind of love one has for each other when you are experiencing the journey we did on 90210 and of course life in general. Luke and I were working on show ideas for us. We wanted to work with each other again and create something special and meaningful for our fans at this stage in our lives,” shares Doherty. “I will miss him everyday. Every minute. Every second.”

Doherty went on to reflect on what will stand as one of her favorite memories of the actor.

“A couple of weeks ago in February, Luke and I met up for lunch. He chose the restaurant based on who would allow his dog,” says Doherty. “I walked in and there he was, smiling, with his dog Penny and her bed under the booth, happy as can be,” she the actress. “I will never forget — and will miss — Luke looking at me with that smile of his saying … Shan.”

Doherty’s comments are just the latest remembering Perry. On Monday, Warner Bros. Television, The CW, and Riverdale executive producers Greg Berlanti, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Sarah Schechter, and Jon Goldwater released the following statement regarding Luke Perry’s passing:

“We are deeply saddened to learn today about the passing of Luke Perry. A beloved member of the Riverdale, Warner Bros. and CW family, Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all. A father figure and mentor to the show’s young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness. Our thoughts are with Luke’s family during this most difficult time.”