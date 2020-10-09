Shaq Crashes The Boys' NYCC Panel, Asks to Join The Seven in Season Three

✖

The virtual NYCC panel for The Boys kicked off today and though it offered a few nuggets of intrigue for the upcoming third season, it had more of a chill Q&A vibe. The format saw series creator and showrunner Eric Kripke asking the cast user submitted questions, but at one point he introduced a special guest on the panel, who he described as a "The Boys superfan," who was revealed to be none other than former basketball player Shaquille O'Neal. Shaq had a question for the cast, but also clearly was having the time of his life experimenting with Instagram filters, in addition to having a request to join The Seven. Watch the video below at the 10:50 mark.

"I wanna be part of The Seven, and I also wanna know who's the biggest prankster on the set. Let me know," Shaq said, before engaging a demonic filter and a lightning bolt filter. "The number one power that I possess, I can transform anytime, who is the biggest prankster on the set? I want to know now or I will release the power. Make me part of The Seven, now. NOW! Black Demon would be my name."

Most of the cast agreed that Billy Butcher himself Karl Urban was the biggest prankster, though Urban suggested it would be Laz Alonso, adding: "Laz is a sly prankster. Laz is the one who sets it all up and then just quietly walks away and watches the damage."

Ahead of the show's season two premiere, Amazon Prime Video gave an early season three renewal to The Boys, though there will no doubt be a delay in its release given the ongoing pandemic. Supernatural's Jensen Ackles has already joined the cast of the series, reuniting with series creator Eric Kripke, and will play the Captain America like supe, Soldier Boy.

"Amazon, in a bold and historic push to expand their ‘weirdo’ demographic, has greenlit Season 3 of The Boys!" Kripke said when the renewal was confirmed. "The writers and I are hard at work in the (virtual) writer’s room and we’re sad to say, the world has given us way too much material. We hope to be shooting in early 2021, but that’s up to a microscopic virus. As if that wasn’t enough, we’re bringing you a Season 2 after show, Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys. Double entendre intended. Hosted by the incomparable Aisha Tyler and guest starring the cast and crew, it’s a deep dive into how we make this insane thing. Seriously, thanks to Sony, Amazon and the fans. We love making this show so much, and we’re thrilled we get to make more."

The season two finale of The Boys premieres on Amazon Prime Video tomorrow, Friday, October 9.