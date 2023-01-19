Marvel's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Nominated for VFX Award

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law made a splash on Disney+ last fall, bringing the story of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) to life onscreen. Something that made headlines before the show even debuted was its CGI approach to the titular character, which ambitiously transformed Maslany's performance into a seven-foot-tall superhero — and now, it looks like it's getting celebrated in a major way. On Tuesday, the nominees for the Visual Effects Society Awards were announced, with She-Hulk being among the category for Outstanding Animated Character in an Episode, Commercial or Real-Time Project. The full list of nominees can be found below:

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: She-Hulk – Elizabeth Bernard, Jan Philip Cramer, Edwina Ting, Andrew Park

Skull & Bones: Sam – Jonas Skoog, Jonas Törnqvist, Goran Milic, Jonas Vikström

The Callisto Protocol: Jacob Lee – Martin Contel, Glauco Longhi, Jorge Jimenez, Atsushi Seo

The Umbrella Academy: Pogo – AIdan Martin, Hannah Dockerty, Olivier Beierlein, Miae Kang

How does She-Hulk's CGI work?

The visual effects components of She-Hulk were brought to life by a number of different companies, including the team at Digital Domain. As Cramer and Bernard told ComicBook.com last year, the challenge of bringing Jen to life was a surprising and compelling one.

"The unknown of making a female CG lead character — which has barely been done, I think, especially not in a comedy fashion," Cramer told ComicBook.com. "To me it's a mix between Sex and the City and Ally McBeal. In a show like that, you never had a CG character, so we had to discover a lot. Especially when you go into a visual effects company, you find that there's a lot of nerdy men sitting around, that don't know anything about any of that. So I had to learn about makeup a ton, and about the hair. For guys, we have to learn all this. For me, that was the biggest surprise is how much I had to learn about this, and how many details there were and how much it changed the look of the character. I'm very proud that we really tried to do that right, and not just have some guys come up with makeup now. We were really trying hard. Liz was a great help, and to be accurate and try to get this right."

