She-Hulk Reminds Everyone "This Is My Show" in New Season Finale Trailer

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been met with a delightful critical and fan response thus far, subverting expectations of the Marvel Cinematic Universe at practically every turn. After an emotional and reverential eight episodes thus far, fans are eager to see how the show will ultimately stick the landing in this week's season finale. A new promo features some very brief looks at what that will entail, in a mix of existing footage from the series and a few snippets of new footage. This includes Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) reminding audiences that this is "my show", and showing an extended version of her initial costume reveal from last November's Disney+ Day teaser. There's also a very brief look at Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and Emil Blonsky / Abomination (Tim Roth) engaging in a fight.

How many She-Hulk episodes will there be?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is a nine-episode series following Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, Tim Roth as Abomination, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, Josh Segarra as Augustus "Pug" Pugliese, Jon Bass as Todd, and Renée Elise Goldsberry as Mallory Book. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

"Initially she's sort of confidently able to deal with [becoming She-Hulk] because she's spent her entire life being angry or afraid, so that transition into She-Hulk is effortless," Maslany explained in a recent interview with Marvel.com. "It doesn't have a bunch of torture in it. It doesn't have a bunch of violence in it. It's clean because that's how she's learned to deal with her emotions."

"I always wanted to remind all of us that this moment where she is so angry is massively justified," Maslany continued. "It's only because of the outward perception of that anger and how it looks from the outside that it looks monstrous. Of course, she'd want to go after this guy who just publicly humiliated her. Of course."

