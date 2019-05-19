She-Ra and the Princesses of Power to Get Original Graphic Novel

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power has become a bonafide hit in the time since its 2018 debut, bringing the Masters of the Universe world to a whole new generation of viewers. For fans who can’t get enough of the Netflix animated series, the series will soon be making the jump into the world of comics.

Earlier this month, She-Ra showrunner Noelle Stevenson announced that the series will be getting its own original graphic novel, titled Legend of the Fire Princess. The book will be written by Gigi D.G. (Cucumber Quest), with art by Paulina Ganucheau (Zodiac Starforce, Another Castle). You can check out Stevenson’s tweet, which includes a first look at the book’s cover, below.

Thrilled to announce LEGEND OF THE FIRE PRINCESS, an original graphic novel with NEW content including a BIG REVEAL! Written by @gigideegee & art by @PlinaGanucheau (including this beautiful cover!). You can preorder here: https://t.co/4OGqPuOVf1 pic.twitter.com/VQxZDQhEaO — Noelle Stevenson (@Gingerhazing) May 1, 2019

Legend of the Fire Princess will reportedly expand on content already in the show, as well as introduce a pretty “big reveal”. The first synopsis for the book can be found below.

“Even after everything that’s happened, the world outside the Horde’s walls is still a strange one to Adora. Each day she’s learning more about her growing powers as She-Ra, including something new: the ability to heal corrupted runestones. Runestones are the magical source from which princesses like Frosta, Mermista, and Perfuma draw their power, but Glimmer knows of another runestone — one with a dark past. Long ago a fire princess ruled the lands to the west, until her thirst for power corrupted her, and led to the ruin of her kingdom. Glimmer thinks the lost fire runestone could give the Rebellion an edge in the fight against the Horde, but claiming this ancient power won’t be easy… especially not when the Horde has their eyes set on the same prize.”

This graphic novel comes at a very pivotal time for She-Ra, as the fan-favorite series was recently renewed for a third season on Netflix.

“I mean it’s amazing.” Stevenson recently told ComicBook.com of the series’ reception. “It’s been amazing seeing the feedback and the enthusiasm. I think that it’s been really nice especially to see people picking up what we set out to do and appreciating it and seeing that it was hitting in the way that we hoped it would. That’s very rewarding to see. Yeah, I mean I think we took a risk. We made some changes that were a little bit risky, and it was very validating to see people respond to that with positivity.”

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Legend of the Fire Princess will be released on February 4, 2020. If you would like to pre-order the book, you can do so here.

The first two seasons of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power are now streaming on Netflix.

