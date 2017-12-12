Netflix and Dreamworks Announce She-Ra, Trolls, Captain Underpants and More

Netflix and DreamWorks Animation TV are partnering to launch six new original series in 2018, and some of them will definitely get fans buzzing!

Of the six new shows, the biggest headline-grabber is no doubt that a reboot of He-Man spinoff She-Ra is coming to Netflix, by way acclaimed comic book creator Noelle Stevenson (Nimona and Lumberjanes). In the full breakdown by Variety, this new version of She-Ra is described as being “an epic and timely tale that celebrates female friendship and empowerment, led by a warrior princess tailor made for today.” If the show does well enough, could it finally be the opening needed for a full Masters of the Universe reboot?

Videos by ComicBook.com

The other big attention-grabbers in the list are three recent Dreamworks animated movies now getting a TV series continuation: Trolls: The Beat Goes On, The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants, and The Boss Baby: Back in Business. For some initial release date and plot details on all of the new Dreamworks/Netflix series coming in 2018, check out the full list, below:

Trolls: The Beat Goes On (Jan. 19, 2018) –

“Picking up where the film left off, the Netflix original series is an all-new chapter in the the adventures of the Trolls Poppy, Branch and all of Troll Village.

(Jan. 19, 2018) – “Picking up where the film left off, the Netflix original series is an all-new chapter in the the adventures of the Trolls Poppy, Branch and all of Troll Village. She-Ra (Release Date TBA) – A modern take take on the ’80s girl power icon from acclaimed comic book creaor Noelle Stevenson.

(Release Date TBA) – A modern take take on the ’80s girl power icon from acclaimed comic book creaor Noelle Stevenson. Boss Baby: Back in Business (Release Date TBA) – “With the help of his big brother and partner-in-crime Tim, Boss Baby continues to navigate the cutthroat corporate jungle gym of Baby Corp, while angling to achieve the near-impossible: the work-life balance of a modern career baby.”

(Release Date TBA) – “With the help of his big brother and partner-in-crime Tim, Boss Baby continues to navigate the cutthroat corporate jungle gym of Baby Corp, while angling to achieve the near-impossible: the work-life balance of a modern career baby.” Harvey Street Kids (Release Date TBA) – “Every day on Harvey Street feels like a Saturday. And that’s largely thanks to the Harvey Girls – Audrey, Lotta, and Dot – the block’s self-appointed guardians and the world’s bestest BFFs. They will do whatever it takes to keep Harvey Street the best block to never grow up on and transform every afternoon into a wild adventure.”

(Release Date TBA) – “Every day on Harvey Street feels like a Saturday. And that’s largely thanks to the Harvey Girls – Audrey, Lotta, and Dot – the block’s self-appointed guardians and the world’s bestest BFFs. They will do whatever it takes to keep Harvey Street the best block to never grow up on and transform every afternoon into a wild adventure.” The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants – “This new series follows the adventures of George Beard and Harold Hutchins, two best friends who’ve bonded through their love of pranking, comic books and being the thorns in Principal Krupp’s side. Their fun gets them mixed up in adventures crazier than their outrageous comic books, which is when they call on their greatest creation: Captain Underpants.”

– “This new series follows the adventures of George Beard and Harold Hutchins, two best friends who’ve bonded through their love of pranking, comic books and being the thorns in Principal Krupp’s side. Their fun gets them mixed up in adventures crazier than their outrageous comic books, which is when they call on their greatest creation: Captain Underpants.” Trollhunters Part 2 (December 15th, 2017) Part 3 (2018) & 3 Below: Second installment of Tales of Arcadia Trilogy (Late 2018) – “From Guillermo del Toro, Trollhunters Pt. 2 premieres in Dec., with a third and final chapter set to debut in 2018. “3 Below,” the second series in the previously announced Tales of Arcadia trilogy, will feature two royal teenage aliens and their bodyguard who flee a surprise takeover of their home planet by an evil dictator and crash land in Arcadia. Now on the run from intergalactic bounty hunters, they struggle to blend in and adapt to the bizarre world of high school all the while attempting to repair their ship so they can return and defend their home planet. A final chapter, “Wizards,” is set to debut in 2019.”

You can catch all of these series between this week and next year, only on Netflix.