She-Ra and the Princesses of Power NYCC Panel

The time may could not be more appropriate for She-Ras return – and there is certainly excitement in the air as Netflix brings its She-Ra and the Princesses of Power reboot to New York Comic-Con!

After a brief but exciting tease of Princess Adora (Aimee Carrero) finding the mystical sword that transforms her into She-Ra, the main cast and showrunner Noelle Stevenson were brought out on stage!

Stevenson was the first to describe how she went from fan artist on Tumblr to hearing the opportunity to do She-Ra from Dreamworks, and jumped at the chance. She loved the property and the opportunity. By contrast, Aimee Carrero was a bit too young to really know the classic He-Man spinoff of She-Ra from he 80s.

Karen Fukuhara described her character Glimmer, who’s powerful but also much girlier than most characters she gets to play. Bow (Marcus Scribner) is the rebellion’s archer and man POV, and Scribner describes him as a “dope” and positive character who is very ra-ra (pun) about the rebellion and friendship and backing up his female companions. Carrero teases that the relationship between Adora and Catra (Adora’s former best friend) will be, what Stevenson also confirms is, the “core of the show.”

Other princesses are shown in promo art, including Glimmer, Bow, Frosta, Scorpia Netossa, Mermista, Castapella and Perfuma. On the villains side, Catra and Hordak are the two big bads featured.

After the promo art, a clip from the opening of the show was shown. It featured Adora getting ready for a training session, while she is still part of the evil group “The Horde.” Her BFF Catra is late, so Adora and her squad get into a training session that’s a mix of Tron and the X-Men’s danger room. Adora does well at first, until she gets knocked around by a particularly tough robot – until Catra slinks in and beats the bot effortlessly, leaving Adora hanging over a pit. It’s all a joke, as Catra is just trolling her friend, making her think she was going to betray her (foreshadow). Adora gets fooled at first, until she catches on to her friend’s “humor” and turns the tables, yelling “Mouse!” Catra instantly goes full cat, only to realize that Adora fooled her, in turn.

Stevenson and Carrero go deeper into the Adora / Catra relationship. Carrero likens it to a relationship in which one party drags the other down the wrong path, forcing the other person to decide whether or not to follow. Stevenson adds that certain Adora/Catra scenes have been some of the most “Heartbreaking” to produce.

It’s revealed that Glimmer and Bow have a relationship. Fukuhara describes Glimmer as someone who is trying ot do good but sometimes screws that up, which is where Bow comes in. Scribner says that Bow is super positive most of the time, but when he stumbles, it’s Glimmer who’s there to pick him up. He says that Bow is a “super dope supportive” friend to Glimmer. A clip of footage sees Glimmer grounded and stuck in her room – until an arrow comes flying in with a message: “Look outside.” Glimmer and Bow have a hilarious exchange, before Glimmer uses her warp power to bring him inside the castle. The scene culminates with Glimmer complaining that her mom is restricting her freedom because she’s “just a princess.” Bow hilariously ponders the fact that he is the only non-princess in the character lineup.

Carrero reveals that Glimmer and Bow are actually Adora’s rivals for the mystical sword – which both Adora and Glimmer try to claim at the same time. A fight ensues, and Glimmer actually dislikes Adora at first – but Stevenson says Boy can be friends with anyone, and helps play mediator and mentor to Adora, helping to deprogram her from the misinformation that The Horde has filled her head with. Carrero describes how Adora will make that transition, finally believing what Glimmer tells her about the Horde – a jump that Catra simply can’t make.

The next clip sees Catra having tracked down Adora, trying to bring her back to The Horde. Catra is hilarious tazing Adora and trying to apologize for it – until Glimmer and Bow step in to defend Adora. Glimmer steals Aora away and gives her the mystical sword of She-Ra, saying she now believes in her to hold the mantle of She-Ra. Adora takes the sword, and we get to see the full, new, She-Ra transformation process – which definitely looks awesome. She even name-drops “Grayskull,” the mystical castle form He-Man lore.

Stevenson describes that scene as the moment when Adora, Glimmer and Bow become the principal trio of the show. She reveals some details about “Shadow Weaver,” Hordak’s second in command. Shadow Weaver wanted Adora (for reasons yet to be revealed) but is now stuck with Catra. In a new scene, Shadow Weaver takes Catra to report to Hordak, after Catra lost to Adora. Shadow Weaver tries to assure Hordak that Adora will be returned – but Hordak orders that Catra replace Adora as force captain. Shadow Weaver hates the idea, but Catra cracks a smile, happy with the opportunity for more power.

Stevenson reveals more details about the larger world of She-Ra, saying the kingdoms of the various princesses were broken up, and much of season 1 will be the quest to reunite them. The next clip sees Adora trying to plan a mission to rescue Bow, while working with other princesses like Mermista, who is not thrilled with Adora using lipstick as her avatar (she prefers a big knife) – or the plan which reiquires her to swim through the sewer of The Horde’s junkyard site. Entrapta kills the lights, while Adora and Seahawk (another male charcter / comedic relief) storm the front. Seahawk (Jordan Fisher) can’t wait for Adora’s order to strike, jumping the gun with a hilariously awkward battlecry.

Discussion moves to what led the makers of this new She-Ra to revamp the property. Stevenson describes making the show new again, and how Netflix allows for more serialized storytelling in the animated format. She describes making each princess unique and diverse from one another, and the need to focus on She-Ra as an individual (instead of being a female He-Man clone). She teases the depth of the Easter eggs in the show, saying that diehard fans would spot just how many there are buried in the show after watching this NYCC footage.

Scribner describes how season 1 adds a lot world-building, as Adora and co. will be adding princesses to their group pretty steadily, before culminating with a big team whose powers compliment one another.

Carrero drops a major spoiler: Bow has two dads, ading some LGBTQ flavor to the show!

In terms of favorite characters: Scribner loves Seahawk; Carrero loves that Frosta is a young kid with a big personality; Fukuhara loves Entrapta, who was pretty hilarious in the footage.

The cast describes how She-Ra benefits so much from the fact that they were able to record their vocals together. They compare the process of recording together to trying to pinpoint subtleties in co-star’s performances while hearing it over tape, recording in separate locations. They describe the laughter and drama they were able to inspire in one another, while describing how good of a coach Stevenson is. Not to be outdone, Stevenson describes how watching their joint recording process made her feel the feels she wanted from various points in the script – and how her cast and crew are truly bringing her vision to life.

Teasing the audience a bit, Fukuhara describes her Sailor Moon obsession, and how she hopes She-Ra will inspire young girls to grow with the characters and, eventually, cosplay as the characters. Scribner is similarly excited to see the fan art and other fan-driven content the show inspires.

The panel ends with a massive photo of the crowd in their She-Ra gear – as well as the first trailer for She-Ra and the Princesses of Power. The trailer fills in a lot of blanks about the story described in the panel, like how Catra and Adora first discover the sword; her awakening of She-Ra; falling out with Catra; joining the rebellion; gather the various princesses; and the rebellion fully stepping up to challenge Hordak. Bow and Mermista appear to be the wittiest characters, getting in the best one-liners during all the footage.

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power season 1 premieres on Netflix on November 16th.