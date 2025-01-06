Shogun Season 2 Gets Major Update After Golden Globe Wins

Back in September, FX’s Shogun took home 18 Primetime Emmy Awards including Outstanding Lead Actor, Outstanding Lead Actress, and Outstanding Drama Series, and setting the record for most Emmy wins by a single show in one year. The awards glory for the series continues however as the hit series walked away with even more hardware tonight, taking home four Golden Globe awards, including Best TV Series – Drama. For the team behind the series, the wins tonight are the latest victory lap for Shogun, and based on these accolades the future is also looking bright. Luckily for fans of the show an update on Shogun season 2 was even teased.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Speaking at the Golden Globes after their big win, series creators Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks offered an update on the status of the next batch of episodes, confirming when the next big step for the series will begin. “Season 2, it’s ongoing, we’re still trying, we haven’t given up, and….what can I say?” Kondo revealed to press in attendance. “I’m not sure what we can say.” Marks then stepped toward the microphone and offered as much as he could about Shogun season 2’s development, adding: “We’re about six weeks from the end of the writer’s room.”

As fans may recall, Shogun was originally billed as a limited series by FX Networks, with the creators even teasing while the show was airing that a season 2 was “unlikely.” The critical acclaim and huge ratings clearly had the creatives and The Walt Disney Company thinking otherwise though, as news began to spread after the final episode that series star Hiroyuki Sanda had signed a deal to return to the series.

Very quickly after this came the news that Shogun had been renewed not only for season 2 but for a season 3 as well. For some fans this left them scratching their heads as the ten episode first season was based on the 1975 novel by James Clavell and fully adapted the text into television. With a second season, the Shogun team would need to either continue the story on their own or perhaps bring one of Clavell’s other books to life. At this point it hasn’t been confirmed which direction they’re going, but Marks has already offered one tease that should leave fans with a sense of ease about the future.

“We have been speaking with one of our historical advisors who we cherish, and talking just about, Tell us a little more about William Adams here and Tokugawa Ieyasu there, and tell us about some new characters and some new things that are going on. And OK, yeah. Interesting,’” Marks told Variety over the summer. “That’s really when you have history on your side, what you don’t have on your side is this wonderful book moving forward. There are no roads where we’re going…We know how all of this ends in the final moment.”

Shogun season 2 does not currently have a release date or window set by FX, but with the writer’s room six weeks away from being finished then fans should expect a long wait for more episodes.