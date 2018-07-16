Shows to Watch Monday Night

After a long return to work on Monday, most people just want to relax and put on some TV.

This Monday’s offerings are plentiful, and it will surely give any TV fan an easy escape.

TV dramas are there for a surely safe bet, along with several live sporting events and reality TV busting out some major titles for the evening. There’s even a nostalgia-filled game show reboot airing that’s fun for the whole family.

Scroll through to see the best show to watch on Monday night.

‘Elementary’

Network: CBS

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Why You Should Watch: While most top-tier TV dramas are between seasons, Elementary remains a high-quality procedural even in its sixth season. Current plots have had Sherlock Holmes (Jonny Lee Miller) juggling familial drama while carrying out his day-to-day case-solving duties.

‘Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind’

Network: HBO

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Why You Should Watch: Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind is the latest high-profile documentary from HBO, and it is set to explore the life of the late comedian like no project before it.

‘2018 Home Run Derby: From Washington, D.C.’

Network: ESPN

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Why You Should Watch: It is a big week for Major League Baseball, with both the Home Run Derby and All-Star Game taking place. The Home Run Derby kicks things off, with this years participants being: Jesús Aguilarm, Rhys Hoskins, Alex Bregman, Kyle Schwarberm, Max Muncy, Javier Báez, Bryce Harper and Freddie Freeman.

‘WWE Monday Night Raw’

Network: USA Network

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Why You Should Watch: Whether you keeps tabs on professional wrestling or have not watched it in years, there is never a bad time to tune into the TV staple that is Monday Night Raw. This week will see the WWE Superstars deal with the fallout from Sunday night’s Extreme Rules event, so it is a perfect time to jump in.

‘The Bachelorette’

Network: ABC

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Why You Should Watch: If sports or network dramas aren’t your thing, reality TV’s biggest event of the evening is The Bachelorette. This year’s star Becca Kufrin has narrowed down the field of potential partners to four men, so the stakes are high.

‘The Proposal’

Network: ABC

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Why You Should Watch: If you think you are too far behind to get into The Bachelorette this season, The Proposal can give you a similar type of thrill on a weekly basis. Each week, 10 people compete to win over a mystery suitor, and it all ends in a proposal.

‘Teen Mom 2’

Network: MTV

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Why You Should Watch: Elsewhere in the reality TV genre, Teen Mom 2 is deep into its eighth season. The usual dramatics are all here, with stars Jenelle Evans, Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska and Briana Dejesus dealing with all the struggles of being young mothers while cameras roll.

‘Double Dare’

Network: Nickelodeon

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Why You Should Watch: Sometimes you just need an old-fashioned game show to watch. Out of all Monday night’s options, Nickelodeon’s Double Dare reboot is your best bet with all the trivia, physical challenges and slime you could desire.