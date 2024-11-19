Shut Up And Let Funko Take Your Money

Futurama Season 12 recently wrapped on Hulu, and Funko is here to tide you over until Season 13 with a Pop figure of the “Shut Up and Take My Money” Fry figure, which you can use to leave custom comments on social media whenever Apple releases something absurdly expensive that you don’t need. It’s an Entertainment Earth exclusive Funko Pop that you can pick up right here for $14.99 while it lasts. U.S. shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders $39+.

Note that Youtooz released a vinyl version of the Futurama meme earlier this year that is, in our opinion, better than the Funko version (see the image below). The wave also includes Bender, and Leela (with Nibbler). Note that these Youtooz Futurama figures stand around 5-inches tall on average and ship with a matte, embossed, protective outer sleeve and plastic protector case. You can pre-order the figures here at Entertainment Earth now for $29.99 each.

What’s Next for Futurama?

Good news everyone! The Futurama revival on Hulu has been a success, so fans can look forward to at least two more seasons. Speaking with ComicBook.com earlier this year, the executive producers behind the series revealed they would be into making a movie someday too. “Yeah, we’ve lobbied for it many times. We did four of these direct-to-DVD sort of movies, but that was a great complicated process because each one had to be constructed to also decompose into four TV episodes…it was a really big process,” David X. Cohen stated.

Elaborating further Cohen stated, “We’ve always thought it would make a great feature theatrical movie. And I will say internally, occasionally we’ve gotten together and watched episodes just cast and crew on in a movie theater…It looks so fantastic, even just what these guys are doing for TV. That yeah, I think it would be great. And then, I don’t know, [Matt Groening] talks about it too, and he has some fantastical visual ideas if we were to ever do it, but I’ll let him speak to that.”

Executive Producer Claudia Katz told ComicBook.com, “It’s hard to beat the thrill of bringing the show back for us and the fans, but the partnership with 20th and Hulu is exceptional. They got behind the show as soon as we started, and the series’ relaunch and continued marketing is next level. I’m not sure the show has ever gotten quite this level of thoughtfulness and collaboration before.”

Getting so much of the original staff and cast back was a real coup for the production. Katz called his return “seamless.” “They say you can’t go home again but turns out you can!” Katz told us. “For the most part, it felt very seamless jumping back in. In addition to having our entire voice cast back, we have a lot of the original crew on both the writing and animation staff. And, we have the benefit of some incredible new talent on both staffs as well.”