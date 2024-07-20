Futurama Showrunner Teases Season 12’s New Episodes

Futurama is gearing up for its return to screens later this month, and one of the minds behind it all hyped up some of the standout episodes from the upcoming Season 12 run! Futurama made its massive comeback (for the second time) with a new revival streaming exclusively with Hulu, and was the first of two seasons initially ordered for this new take on the classic animated series. With this newest season shaking things up in quite a few ways, Futurama fans are definitely excited to see what kind of new twists and stories could be coming in the next wave of episodes this Summer.

Speaking with Animation Magazine ahead of the new season, Futurama showunner and head writer (who also developed the series along with Matt Groening) David X. Cohen teased a few of the standout episodes coming earlier in the season including a look into more of Bender’s Mexican heritage, a cameo from Danny Trejo, a seeming play on Netflix’s Squid Game for Fry’s birthday, and more coming out way in Season 12 starting later this month.

The Planet Express crew is scared in Futurama Season 12

Futurama Season 12 Release Date

“The season starts with a couple of huge, ambitious episodes,” Cohen stated. “In the season premiere, Bender makes an emotional return to his ancestral Mexican robot village, where Danny Trejo has a hilarious guest appearance as Bender’s cousin, Doblando. And the second episode, ‘Quid’s Game,’ is a monster, featuring no fewer than 34 of your favorite Futurama characters attending a surreal replay of Fry’s emotional eighth birthday party. Except this time, the party games are played … to the death.”

It won’t be too long before we get to see these new episodes in action as Futurama Season 12 will be making its premiere with Hulu beginning on Monday, July 29th. Hulu teases what to expect from the new episodes as such, “Following Hulu’s critically acclaimed 2023 revival of Futurama, the epic sci-fi series from Matt Groening and David X. Cohen returns in 2024 with ten all-new episodes. On this orbit around the sun, our occasionally heroic crew embarks on mind-bending adventures involving birthday party games to the death, the secrets of Bender’s ancestral robot village, A.I. friends (and enemies), impossibly cute beanbags, and the true 5 million-year-old story behind the consciousness-altering substance known as coffee. And, of course, the next chapter in Fry and Leela’s fateful, time-twisted romance.”

via Animation Magazine