The Simpsons Fans Pay Tribute to Characters Who Appeared for Just One Joke

When The Simpsons first debuted, audiences saw a number of stories unfold focusing on the main members of the family, allowing viewers to connect with their different quirks in unique ways. Over the course of more than 600 episodes, the series has introduced countless characters in supporting roles, with the popularity of ancillary characters earning them repeat appearances and even full storylines to take focus in entire episodes. The absurd nature of the series has also allowed the writers to create characters who might only appear in one scene in order to deliver a very specific joke, never to be seen again, only for audiences to become infatuated with them.

There are a number of social media accounts dedicated to The Simpsons, while the website Frinkiac has amassed a staggering catalog of meme-able moments from the series, proving just how popular the series remains after being on the air for three decades. On Twitter, one user invited followers to share their favorite characters who only appeared to make a single joke before disappearing into seeming obscurity.

“I Don’t Recall…”

So, who in your opinion is the greatest one joke Simpsons character of all time? One scene at most. My pick is this guy. “I don’t recall saying good luck” pic.twitter.com/fp8HX9QTIz — Carlo Magliocco (@Carlo_Magliocco) June 18, 2019

Knifey-Spoony

Bort

No, my son’s name is also Bort. pic.twitter.com/LEoxcXVb1G — Dave (@mega_dave88) June 18, 2019

Lester and Eliza

Lester and Eliza crack me up. pic.twitter.com/rJGm9hNwuU — Leodan (@Reohdan) June 19, 2019

Oh Crap

A Big Hand

Free Frogurt

I liked this guy pic.twitter.com/S23o6lv52V — jon shank (@shankster714) June 19, 2019

Kearney’s Son

Honourable mention to Kearney’s son – ‘I sleep in a drawer’ pic.twitter.com/luzwyyP0Jg — comrade question (@deluded_jim) June 19, 2019

Happiest Man in Springfield

No, no! Not me, friends! He’s talking about himself. But thanks for looking!



The Happiest Man in Springfield. pic.twitter.com/19vOeldDB6 — Kevin Dillon (@KevinWriteStuff) June 18, 2019

Morning, Roy