Lights’ ‘Skin & Earth’ Comic Getting TV and Digital Adaptation

Skin & Earth, the comic series from fan-favorite musician Lights, will soon be headed to the small screen.

Entertainment One has reportedly secured the rights for the comic series, according to Deadline. The six-issue comic series will reportedly be adapted for television, as well as digital and gaming content.

Skin & Earth tells the story of a girl looking for hope in a hopeless world. Caught between the romance and cults, gods and mortals, and just trying to find a good borscht, Enaia Jin is led down a dark path by new lovers that reveal a twisted fantasy world and her own true nature. Set in a post-apocalyptic future ruled by the Tempest Corporation, the adventurous tale is one of loneliness, deceit and self-discovery.

Lights, a.k.a. Valerie Anne Poxleitner, is an alt-pop singer-songwriter, who has been on the music scene since 2006. In addition to writing, illustrating, inking, coloring, and lettering Skin & Earth, she also released a companion album of the same name back in 2017.

“Music has always been a visual thing to me, so writing and drawing the Skin&Earth comics, which tie cohesively with the music, was an obvious move for me as an artist,” Lights said in a statement. “That then led to bringing the characters and story to life in other ways like in my music videos, interactive Instagram accounts and graphic novel and on stage in my live show. Now that those floodgates are open, I am beyond excited to explore my relationship with eOne and introducing the characters and ethos of Skin&Earth to new audiences.”

“Our music team continually scans the horizon for artists that can truly tap into everything that, as a global entertainment company, we can offer,” said eOne’s Chris Taylor, Global President, Music. “This deal between Lights and our television division is what we are all about. Our multi-layered collaboration is incredibly exciting and we are looking forward to having a front row seat as Lights takes that next step on her Skin&Earthjourney.”

Andrew Lazar (Space Cowboy, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind) will executive produce these new Skin & Earth adaptations. Lights will reportedly be attending San Diego Comic-Con as well, as a way to promote this new venture.

