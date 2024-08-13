Slow Horses Season 4 Trailer Released

Apple TV+ has released the trailer for the fourth season of the British spy thriller Slow Horses. The series, which has a healthy sprinkle of comedy mixed in, stars The Dark Knight‘s Gary Oldman in the lead role, supported by a talented cast that includes Kristin Scott Thomas (The English Patient) and Olivia Cooke (House of the Dragon). The spy drama follows a dysfunctional team of MI5 agents — and their obnoxious boss, the notorious Jackson Lamb — as they navigate the espionage world’s smoke and mirrors to defend England from sinister forces. The twist is that these guys are not the UK government’s answer to the Avengers — they’re more like the Guardians of the Galaxy or Legends of Tomorrow…lovable losers.

Or, at least most of them are lovable. Jackson himself is a bit off-putting most of the time. You can see the trailer below.

ComicBook.com stalked to Oldman about Slow Horses before Season 2 released. We asked about the differences in playing a fictional character versus historical figures. The actor admitted that its nice to have that wiggle room to animate what’s going on.

“Well with a real-life character, if you take someone like Joe Orton [from 1987’s Prick Up Your Ears], even Oswald, there are family members who are still around. So, you with a fictional character you can take it, you’re at liberty, you have the freedom to take it places,” Oldman said. “You could get a fictional character and decide to have, I don’t know, orange hair and do things with it that you have the freedom to do. When you when you’re playing a real-life character or someone who has lived, I think there’s a certain obligation that you have towards the family of the people who are still around. I feel that there’s a sense of responsibility. I mean when we were doing Darkest Hour, there was one day when I think it was 17 or 18 of the Churchill family came to the set and, you know you want to do them proud.”

Apple TV+ is already teasing an explosive plot for Season 4: “Slow Horses is a darkly humorous espionage drama that follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in an MI5 dumping ground department known unaffectionately as Slough House. Season four opens with a bombing that detonates personal secrets, rocking Slough House’s already unstable foundations.”

New faces for Season 4 include Hugo Weaving, Joanna Scanlan, Ruth Bradley, Tom Brook and James Callis. Some familiar actors will be at Oldman’s side as well. Kristin Scott Thomas, Sasha Reeves, Jack Bowden, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Jonathan Pryce and Kadiff Kirwan are all back as well.

The first three seasons of Slow Horses are streaming now on Apple TV+.