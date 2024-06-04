Smallville: Michael Rosenbaum Teases Animated Series Pitch With Tom Welling

Every generation has their Superman (or Supermen). The late 2010's and 2020s have had Henry Cavill, Tyler Hoechlin (Superman & Lois) and now David Corenswet who will take on the mantle of Clark Kent in James Gunn's Superman film. In the early 2000s a new supes graced the small screen in Smallville -- Tom Welling. From the series' launch in 2001 until it ended in 2011 after an impressive 10 season run, it was an incredibly successful piece of media. Although he was more Clark than he was Superman, the character was one of the most relatable interpretations of the superhero to date.

In 2019, The CW put on a mega five-part crossover event called Crisis on Infinite Earths which saw Welling and Erica Durance reprise their roles as Clark Kent and Lois Lane for the first time in eight years. Their roles were fairly limited but seeing the flannel wearing Kent pick up right where he left off in Smallville made it seem like the series never ended. That may not be the last time Welling will step into the cape of Supes -- Michael Rosenbaum has given an update on the previously announced Smallville animated series he's working on with Welling and Smallville's original creators. The project has been in the works for the last few years but as Rosenbaum notes, "it's gonna take time."

"Tom and I are working on a Smallville animated series that we're trying to get made. It's gonna take time," Rosenbaum said at a recent Nashville Comicon panel moderated by Comicbook's Chris Killian. "But the creators of Smallville are attached, they want to be a part of it. And we, you know, when it's the right time, we'll pitch it. You know, we're working on it and we have some loose animation that we've worked [on] with someone who was just awesome. It looks great. So if we can get that made, that'd be awesome."

Of course, Rosenbaum played the iconic villain Lex Luthor on the series, though he was only on for seven of the 10 years. Rosenbaum revealed earlier this year that while he was only signed on for six seasons, he signed an option for another season and when that was over, he was ready to leave. After meeting with former Warner Bros. Television President Peter Roth who presented him with the same amount of money he was making on his last contract, he opted to walk away. Despite that, he has no ill will with the series now and doesn't mind fans only recognizing his as Lex.

"If I'm known for that, and that's the only thing in my life… that's not awesome? I used to think 'I've gotta do something better,'" Rosenbaum said on Blah Blah Blah with Katee Sackhoff. "How are you going to be better than playing a great character like that on a great show for so many years? Just to be lucky enough to be on a great show and be good in something is amazing. I honestly like that that's how I'll be remembered. That's the best thing ever."