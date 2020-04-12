SNL at Home Brought Many People Comfort During Coronavirus Quarantine

Last night, Saturday Night Live returned with an “At Home” special and featured the cast and celebrity guests doing sketches from their individual homes. From seeing host Tom Hanks looking well to a hilariously relatable Zoom meeting sketch, the episode provided a lot of comfort for everyone dealing with the threat of COVID-19. In fact, #SNLAtHome was the top trend on Twitter last night. In addition to tweeting about the best moments, people also took to the social media site to share what this endeavor meant to them and why it’s exactly what the world needed right now.

While the show easily could’ve used their normal season opener, they opted to go a step further and show the cast (and live band) in their homes during the opening, which was an extremely effective way to begin the show. “We caught up with the cast at home for the #SNLAtHome opening,” @nbcsnl wrote on Twitter. Before checking out people’s tweets, watch the opening in the video below:

We caught up with the cast at home for the #SNLAtHome opening ‼️ pic.twitter.com/iloDjVTDZy — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) April 12, 2020

After an episode in March that featured No Time to Die’s Daniel Craig and The Weeknd, SNL went a scheduled hiatus. During the hiatus, virtually all late-night productions shut down to adhere to social distancing standards handed down by the federal government. Tonight’s episode was pre-recorded entirely remote with cast members writing and filming everything on their own within the confines of their own homes. Here’s what comforted fans had to say about the episode…

It’s Okay To Laugh

What @nbcsnl did tonight was incredible and brilliant and significant.



It reminds me of after 9/11, when they told us it was okay to laugh again.



Thank you #SNLAtHome. — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) April 12, 2020

Lifting Spirits

@nbcsnl I’m a doctor helping battle coronavirus. I have to tell you that this episode of SNL is incredible. Thank you so much for lifting my spirits and giving me a little more “punch” to get through the days ahead. #SNLAtHome — Shell (@Shaleene_MD) April 12, 2020

Impressive Work

Pulling this off during a pandemic is very impressive. The fact they tried it and landed so many laughs deserves applause. #SNLAtHome — Wajahat “Social Distance Yourself” Ali (@WajahatAli) April 12, 2020

The Best Medicine

When we are in a situation that is abnormal, we all search for familiarity.



Saturday Night Live is the constant and the show must go on.



SNL reminds us that laughter is the best medicine.#SNLAtHome — Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) April 12, 2020

It’s The Little Things

Tom Hanks saying “all you cool cats and kittens” was all I needed from this show thank you #SNLAtHome — Rachel Witkin (@rachel_witkin) April 12, 2020

Constant Comfort

You have to hand it to @nbcsnl. They’ve been a constant comfort during every American crisis since 1975. #SNLAtHome is no different. Kudos to them for trying something new and helping Saturday night feel somewhat normal again. — Jason (@JasonRL78) April 12, 2020

Affecting And Reassuring

Tom Hanks introduces Chris Martin singing “Shelter from the Storm.” I am finding this #SNLAtHome kind of affecting and reassuring. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) April 12, 2020

Relatable

Kate McKinnon is all of us right now. Thanks @nbcsnl for doing this. 👏🏼👏🏼 #SNLAtHome pic.twitter.com/ucd9GAKMVd — Toby G (@Toby_Says) April 12, 2020

Doing It For Us

SNL has done more for us in 21 minutes than Trump has done since this shit started. #SNLAtHome — B. (@NiveaSoftXX) April 12, 2020

We’re So Grateful They Even Tried

this will either be incredible or a complete shit show and I’m pretty content with either outcome #SNLAtHome https://t.co/3Ve4WLJFAz — Sammy Kay (@sammyzkay95) April 9, 2020

Beautiful Tributes

how beautiful to see all of these snl alums come together to remember Hal Willner. from everyone who’s been watching over the past 45 years, thank you. #SNL #SNLatHome pic.twitter.com/LZoyJ1ZYKF — dannela💐 (@lesIiebens) April 12, 2020

Powering Through

Michael Che lost his grandmother this week to #COVID19 #coronavirus.



He honored her memory during #SNLAtHome. pic.twitter.com/ub8yhAkVQQ — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) April 12, 2020

The Feels

This @nbcsnl at home is making me feel a lot of things. ❤️ #SNLAtHome #ShelterFromTheStorm — Bobby Moynihan (@bibbymoynihan) April 12, 2020

What did you think of the latest “At Home” episode of Saturday Night Live? Tell us in the comments