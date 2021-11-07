SNL Fans Are Raving About the Show’s New Donald Trump

During last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live, the sketch series introduced a new actor in the role of Donal Trump. Newcomer James Austin Johnson took over the role from Alec Baldwin in the cold open, which involved NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers (Pete Davidson) appearing on a Fox News show. During the sketch, Johnson’s Trump took a shot at Marvel Studios’ latest film, , having the lowest rotten tomatoes score of any Marvel Cinematic Universe movie to date. “You know with Eternals, it was too diverse and no one wants to see that. The movie’s rotten, just ask the tomatoes,” he says.

Stepping into Baldwin’s shoes as Trump is no small task. Baldwin is a recognizable actor from his film work and his impersonation of Trump was a fixture of SNL throughout the last two election cycles and the entire Trump presidency.

But it seems Johnson won over fans pretty quickly. Fans are praising his performance on social media. We’ve collected some of those reactions here. Keep reading to see what fans are saying.

What do you think of James Austin Johnson’s debut as Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live? Let us know what you think about it in the comments section.

