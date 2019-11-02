SNL Host Kristen Stewart Faces Off Against Kate McKinnon

Kristen Stewart is back for more on Saturday Night Live this week. She hosts the show with Coldplay slated to be the musical guest, but first, she had some business to attend to. During a promo for the show, Stewart is interrupted by Kate McKinnon dressed up to closely resemble the actress as she sits across from the Twilight actress smoking. As the two exchange barbs, including a particularly hilarious note from Stewart that said that someone must have believed that she did a great job in her first stint, they decide to settle this beef the only way they know how. That’s right, it’s time for a thumb war, and winner takes all. After all that dramatic buildup, Stewart basically crushes McKinnon with little effort before the comedian scampers away. There will probably be more gags featuring the two playing off of each other to come later tonight when the show gets rolling in earnest.

Most of the talk heading into tonight’s show is circling around that previous hosting adventure with Stewart. She famously dropped an accidental F-bomb and it went over pretty well. She’s back to host, so clearly, everything didn’t go completely wrong. During her monologue, she had the flub, but composed herself and got through it. Stewart was undoubtedly nervous and might have just forgotten herself in that moment, but has been really open and honest about the experience.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As the actress was getting ready to start the show, she commented that the regular cast members, “have a really good show” planned. Then, before announcing the musical guest, things got a bit hairy.

“… and I totally care that I’m here because it’s the coolest f-ing thing ever…” she blurted before realizing exactly what she just let slip – on live television.

Both Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant were on-stage with Stewart at that moment. But, the two nearly fell out laughing at the sudden admission. After remembering the venue, Stewart got back to the script in record time and introduced the musical guest. She also promptly admitted that she probably wouldn’t be asked back. Well, surprise, surprise.

Other than that moment, her monologue was a hit with the people in the audience. Stewart began her bit by mentioning the Twilight had been out on iTunes for a whopping eight years. But, then also mentioned that she was slightly nervous that President Donald Trump would be watching. She seemed pretty certain that Trump wasn’t a fan of hers.

“I don’t think he likes me that much. Here’s how I know,” Stewart started. “Four years ago I was dating this guy named Rob… Robert… and we broke up and we got back together and for some reason it made Donald Trump go insane.”

After reading a series of Tweets that the current President tweeted about her relationship with Robert Pattinson. Needless to say, the tweets dealt with calling Stewart a dog for cheating on Pattinson. Trump also said that he shouldn’t get back together with her. In one tweet, he even stated that people wanted him to continue his appraisal of the pair’s relationship, but didn’t have the time. Trump then went on to comment more about their relationship.

“To be fair, I don’t think Donald Trump hated me,” she observed after another tweet where Trump invited Pattinson to the Miss Universe Pagent. “I think he’s in love with my boyfriend.”