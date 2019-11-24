SNL: Will Ferrell Says Infamous “More Cowbell” Sketch Ruined Christopher Walken’s Life

As far as Saturday Night Live skits go, there’s arguably none more known than “More Cowbell,” the Christopher Walken-starring bit that first aired in 2000. Posing as members of Blue Oyster Cult, Will Ferrell, Chris Kattan, Chris Parnell, Horatio Sanz, and Jimmy Fallon are trying to record “Don’t Fear The Reaper,” when Walken’s music producer character continually interrupts suggesting the band keep adding more cowbell. It’s since become a staple in the Saturday Night Live hall of fame and now, Ferrell himself suggests Walken might not like the sketch as much as the rest of us.

Ahead of his fifth time hosting SNL, Ferrell was a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he says the sketch “ruined” Walken’s life.

“Here’s the crazy thing. I go to see Christopher Walken years later, in a play. I say hello to him backstage and he’s like, ‘You know, you’ve ruined my life,’” Ferrell told his former SNL co-star. “‘People during curtain call bring cowbells. The other day I went for Italian food for lunch, and the waiter asked if I wanted more cowbell with my pasta bolognese.’ I think he’s really mad.”

Ferrell had his hand in writing the script alongside friend Donell Campbell. It first aired on the April 8, 2000 show and has since amassed over seven million on YouTube. In the odd chance you haven’t seen the skit, you can watch it in its entire glory above.

Since that fateful April night, Walken has returned to the sketch show three times — May 19, 2001, February 22, 2003, and April 5, 2008. In total, the Dogs of War star has hosted Saturday Night Live seven times from 1990 to 2008.

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC starting at 11:30/10:30 p.m. Saturday nights.

