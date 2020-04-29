Snowpiercer Official Timeline Reveals How Movie and TV Series Connect

Ahead of the debut of the Snowpiercer television show on TNT in May, Titan Comics on Tuesday revealed the official Snowpiercer universe timeline. The timeline shows how the story of the Snowpiercer universe plays out across comics, film, and television. The franchise includes the original Snowpiercer trilogy of graphic novels, the prequel trilogy of graphic novels, the Academy Award-winning film by Bong Joon-Ho that stars Chris Evans, and the upcoming TNT series, which stars Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs. As revealed on this timeline, the television series takes place seven years after the extinction event that triggered Earth's second Ice Age. That means it takes place eight years ahead of the Snowpiercer movie, which takes place 15 years into the ice age. The Snowpiercer television series takes place in the gap between the prequel trilogy and the original trilogy. The film takes place during the era of the original trilogy, after the original Snowpiercer graphic novel and before its sequels. Snowpiercer (Le Transperceneige in the original French) is a post-apocalyptic comic created by Jacques Lob and Jean-Marc Rochette. Benjamin Legrand wrote the two sequels and Matz writes the prequels. Josh Friedman is writing the television series with Scott Derrickson directing the pilot and executive producing the series. (Photo: Titan) Are you excited about the Snowpiercer television series? Let us know in the comments. Snowpiercer premieres on TNT on May 17th. Keep reading for more details on the universe's timeline.

Prequel Part 1: Extinction (Photo: Titan) 3 months prior to the extinction event. Set before the extinction event that caused the new ice age in which the Snowpiercer travels perpetually around the globe, witness the terrifying events that led to the need for and creation of the eponymous train.

Prequel Part 2: Apocalypse (Photo: Titan) Days after the extinction event. After the extinction event that caused the new ice age, the train Snowpiercer travels perpetually around the globe, with the last survivors of humanity learning to come to terms with their new reality.

Pequel Part 3: Annihiliation A short time after the extinction event. Due out in June 2021.

The TV Show (Photo: TNT) 7 Years After the Extinction Event Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland Snowpiercer centers on the remnants of humanity, who inhabit a 1001 car, perpetually-moving train that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival play out in this riveting television adaptation based on the acclaimed movie and graphic novel series of the same name.

Book 1: The Escape (Photo: Titan) Undisclosed time after the extinction event. On a future, frozen Earth, a train that never stops circumnavigates the globe. On board: all of humanity that we could save from the great disaster that wrapped the planet in ice. At the front of the train, the survivors live in comfort and luxury - at the rear, their lives are worse than cattle, trapped in the squalid dark. When one of the occupants of the tail breaks through into the main train - all hell follows in his wake!

The Movie (Photo: CJ Entertainment) 15 years after the extinction event. Survivors of Earth's second Ice Age live out their days on a luxury train that ploughs through snow and ice. The train's poorest residents, who live in the squalid caboose, plan to improve their lot by taking over the engine room.

Book 2: The Explorers (Photo: Titan) 17 years after Book 1 On a future, frozen Earth, a train that never stops circumnavigates the globe. On board: all of humanity that could be saved from the great disaster that wrapped the planet in ice. It has long been thought that Snowpiercer was the last bastion of human civilization... but there is another train. Coursing through the endless, wintry night, its occupants live in a constant state of terror that they will collide with the train that went before... From this second train emerges a small group of the passengers who are willing to risk their lives in the deadly cold to explore what's left of our world.