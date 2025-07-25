Solar Opposites Reveals Final Season Release Date With New Trailer

Play video

The end is nigh for Terry, Korvo, and the rest of the members of the Solar Opposites as the sixth season on Hulu will act as the grand finale for the series. As fans wait for the end, the streaming service had a special presentation at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con to have one last hurrah for the surreal series. To get fans hyped to say goodbye, Solar Opposites has confirmed when we can expect the sixth season to arrive on the streaming service with a new trailer that hints at what is to come for the alien clan.

Solar Opposites’ sixth season will arrive on Hulu on October 13th, with the new trailer having plenty of hints as to what is to come. During the new footage, animation fans are able to see that the alien brood are having financial troubles, with Korvo even teasing that one member of the family will die. Throughout the many scenes hinted at during the new footage, Solar Opposites also seemingly takes a shot at Netflix’s Sandman, bringing in a new take on Dream into the mix. With the show becoming a fan favorite, there’s sure to be plenty of interest surrounding the characters’ final farewell.

How Will Solar Opposites End?

While the latest trailer mostly focuses on Terry, Korvo, Yumyulack, Jesse, and their Pupa, there are some big side stories that will also need to be resolved. Throughout Solar Opposites, a big side plot has been the tiny people that Jesse has trapped inside her room, as those miniature folks have attempted to create a new life for themselves. Over the first five seasons, a lot has changed for the pint-sized characters, with the side story routinely focusing on new protagonists. This “b-plot” isn’t the only story that will need a resolution, however.

The “Silver Cops” haven’t had much interaction with the main family, as the intergalactic police force has had their own story taking place millions of light years from Earth. Much like the tinier subplot, things have changed quite a bit for the galactic patrol that has changed significantly since it was first introduced. During the trailer though, you can see their ships for some brief flashes, meaning they are sure to make an appearance before the end.

When it comes to the final season, the main cast (Dan Stevens, Thomas Middledith, Sean Giamrbone, and Mary Mack) will be making a comeback, but that’s not all. The current guest stars helping Solar Opposites say goodbye will include Tiffany Haddish, Kieran Culkin, Christina Hendricks, Ken Marino, Alfred Molina, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell, and Beck Bennett. If you want to catch up on the series, or want a refresher before the end, all five seasons plus the holiday specials are available to stream on Hulu.

