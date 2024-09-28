Solar Opposites Shares First Look at New Halloween Special: Watch

Solar Opposites will be coming back with a new Halloween special later this October, and Hulu has shared the first look at what to expect with a new trailer and poster! Solar Opposites returned to screens with Season 5 of the animated series on Hulu earlier this Summer, and fans got to see a whole new season play out with new star Dan Stevens behind the voice of Korvo, who had been formerly voiced by Justin Roiland before Hulu cut ties with Roiland ahead of Season 4's premiere. So fans got to see a new central dynamic for the Opposites play out.

Solar Opposites Season 5 thankfully ended without any of the massive cliffhangers or status quo changes seen in the previous seasons of the series, so now it's time for the series to come back for the now annual holiday specials. While Solar Opposites previously did a Halloween special episode release around the third season of the animated series, this next special is officially titled Solar Opposites: Halloween Special 2 and will begin streaming with Hulu on Monday, October 7th. You can check out the trailer for the new special in the video above, and new poster for the special below.

(Photo: Poster for Solar Opposites Halloween Special 2 - Hulu / 20th Television Animation)

What Happened in Solar Opposites Season 5?

Solar Opposites Season 5 offered up more of the wacky adventures that fans had gotten to see in the first four seasons of the series. But while Season 3 and 4 had focused more on a serialized smaller story changing things for the Opposites themselves, Season 5 didn't end in the same kind of way. Rather than change up how the Opposites were heading into an uncertain future as seen in previous seasons, Season 5 instead showed a new side of their lives that we hadn't seen before such as Yumyulack actually being used as food for the Pupa.

This was the biggest change for their status quo that saw Yum realizing that his body had been cloned and killed multiple times in the past in order to be used as nutrients for the Pupa itself. Yum had realized his job of being a bounty hunter was a lie, and thus the Opposites figure out a new way forward before it all came to an end. Which means they have a clean slate for even more wacky adventures as the series continues with a new special and more.

What's Next for Solar Opposites?

Ahead of its premiere for Season 5 earlier this Summer, Solar Opposites has confirmed that the animated series will be returning for Season 6 in the near future as well. Along with this new Halloween holiday special premiering next month, the next season of the series is already in the works. Executive producer Josh Bycel previously reacted to the Season 6 renewal with ComicBook by stating, "It really is special. As someone who's worked on a million shows to get to Season 6, to see these characters grow, and get the storylines that have changed over the six years, it's great. If anyone's listening, I think we could do six more."

Executive producer and co-creator Mike McMahan then further teased the next season with, "We thought Season 5 was weird, Season 6 is gonna be super freaking weird." When asked about possible holiday specials they'd like to do for the series in the future, Terry voice actor Thomas Middleditch had a wild suggestion, "I think you should do like Canadian Remembrance Day and like, make a big, make a big, stink about how you're not honoring the veterans of any other country. It's just Canada."