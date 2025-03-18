Solar Opposites to End With Season 6 on Hulu

Solar Opposites has announced that it will be ending its run with Hulu with Season 6 coming later this year. Solar Opposites has been one of the most surprise successes with Hulu, and that’s been even more the case in the last few seasons especially. After Hulu and the Solar Opposites team parted ways with Justin Roiland, Roiland was subsequently replaced in the voice cast for Seasons 4 and 5. And as the animated series prepares to return for its sixth and final season of episodes, it’s seemed like an entirely different kind of series in its second half (for the better).

Solar Opposites first announced it would be returning for a sixth season before the premiere of Season 5 last year, but now its latest update is a bit more bittersweet. Because as Hulu has now confirmed that Solar Opposites Season 6 will be premiering with the streaming service some time later this Fall, it has also been confirmed that this will serve as the final season. It’s time to get ready for this wacky space family’s adventures to end soon.

Crashing out for one last mission. The final season of #SolarOpposites premieres this fall on @hulu. pic.twitter.com/3z7cp9EbEU — Solar Opposites (@solaropposites) March 18, 2025

When Does Solar Opposites Season 6 Come Out?

Executive produced by Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel, and produced by 20th Television Animation, Solar Opposites Season 6 will be making its debut with Hulu some time later this Fall but has yet to confirm a release date as of the time of this publication. After taking over for the voice of Korvo following Roiland’s exit ahead of Season 4, Dan Stevens will be returning for the final season along with Thomas Middleditch as Terry, Sean Giambrone as Yumyulack, and Mary Mack as Jesse all confirmed for their respective roles. Guest stars for the final season include Tiffany Haddish, Kieran Culkin, Christina Hendricks, Ken Marino, Alfred Molina, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell, and Beck Bennett.

As for what to expect from this final season, Hulu teases Solar Opposites Season 6 as such, “Witness the wild chaos of this unhinged alien family as they get into hilarious mischief, all while the final chapter of an epic drama unfolds for the shrunken people they’ve imprisoned in their Wall. As the ‘Solar Opposites’ navigate their unforgettable farewell, expect laugh-out-loud surprises at every turn.” But that’s not all as we’re bound to get a conclusion to the SilverCops story too, especially with Culkin’s confirmed return for the final episodes too.

How to Catch Up With Solar Opposites

Speaking to ComicBook last year, Solar Opposites executive producer Josh Bycel stated the following about the Season 6 announcement, “It really is special. As someone who’s worked on a million shows to get to Season 6, to see these characters grow, and get the storylines that have changed over the six years, it’s great. If anyone’s listening, I think we could do six more.” Which executive producer and co-creator Mike McMahan then elaborated further with, “We thought Season 5 was weird, Season 6 is gonna be super freaking weird.”

Solar Opposites has felt like an entirely different animated series in the last two seasons especially, and that’s going to carry into the final wave of episodes. There are now three major plot lines it needs to resolve with the Opposites themselves, the SilverCops, and the denizens of the Wall before it all can end. With everything that has been seen in the series to date, it’s likely going to be a wild final ride. You can now catch up with Solar Opposites‘ first five seasons and holiday specials now streaming with Hulu to catch up in the meantime.