‘Solar Opposites’ TV Series From ‘Rick and Morty’ Producers Picked Up by Hulu

The next animated series from the co-creator of Rick and Morty is headed to Hulu.

Hulu has ordered 16 episodes of Solar Opposites. The series comes from Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan, executive producers of Rick and Morty, and 20th Century Fox Television. The animated comedy will follow aliens living in middle America.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Solar Opposites is set for a 2020 debut. Roiland will lead the show’s voice cast. He’s joined by Sean Giambrone and Mary Mack.

The series’ main characters are a family of aliens that have taken refuge in middle America. Whether the situation is the best or the worst depends on which member of the family you ask. Roiland provides the voice of “Terry” and “Korvo.” Giambrone plays “Yumyulack,” Mack is “Jesse.”

Hulu has been making a concerted effort to capitalize on the popularity of animated comedies aimed at adults. It is currently the streaming home of Rick and Morty and Comedy Central’s South Park. The streaming service also signed a deal to add FOX animated hits like Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers to its library.

Roiland and McMahan will be splitting their time between Solar Opposites and Rick and Morty. The latter show received an order from Adult Swim for 70 new episodes. Roiland has said that the order should put an end to long delays between seasons of the popular show.

“We’re super excited that, for the first time ever, we’re locked in, we know what the future is, we have job security,” Roiland shared with Polygon. “[Co-creator Dan] Harmon is in great spirits, we have a great writer’s room. We want the episodes to stay good, but we do also want to try to turn them around a little quicker now that we have this big order, I think it gives us the ability to be faster. We’re not going to do these long breaks, these chasms in between seasons anymore. We’re going to schedule vacation time and just keep the machine going. It’s going to be really cool. “It’s exciting, it’s a little surreal. Even just being in the writer’s room for half the day every day this week, the ideas are … it’s going to be great.”

Are you excited to see the new show by Roiland and McMahan? Let us know in the comments!

Source: Deadline