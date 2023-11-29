Doctor Who Reveals First Look at 2023 Christmas Special

David Tennant returned to Doctor Who as the Fourteenth Doctor less than a week ago with the release of the first Doctor Who 60th-anniversary special, "The Star Beast," but Doctor Who is already looking ahead to Ncuti Gatwa's full debut as the Fifteenth Doctor in the Doctor Who Christmas Special, "The Church on Ruby Road." The official Doctor Who social media accounts shared two new images from the Doctor Who holiday special, coming to the BBC and Disney+ on Christmas Day. One photo shows the Fifteenth Doctor looking out into the snow. The second shows the Doctor and new companion, Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson), back-to-back and looking at each other. It's a pose that almost feels like a Hallmark Christmas Special key art image until you notice the rope-wrapped wooden post between them, suggesting they may be held captive.

"The Church on Ruby Road" is the first Doctor Who Christmas special since 2017, as previous showrunner Chris Chibnall moved it to New Year's Day. Returning showrunner Russell T Davies reinstated the Christmas tradition and will write the episode. "For the first time ever, I'm writing a Christmas Special… at Christmas!" Davies told Doctor Who Magazine, confirming Doctor Who's Christmas Specials for this year and next. "The 2023 script has been long since signed off. The new one is for end-of-year 2024!"

(Photo: BBC)

When will Ncuti Gatwa debut on Doctor Who?

Gatwa's Doctor will appear at some point in the three Doctor Who 60th-anniversary specials. He'll then take the lead role in the show in the Christmas Special, which will also be Gibson's debut as Ruby. "Whilst still being in total disbelief, I am beyond honored to be cast as the Doctor's companion," said Gibson when the BBC announced her Doctor Who casting. "It is a gift of a role, and a dream come true, and I will do everything to try and fill the boots the fellow companions have traveled in before me. And what better way to do that than being by the fabulous Ncuti Gatwa's side, I just can't wait to get started."

Gatwa added: "Millie just is the companion. She is full of talent, strength, she has a cheeky sparkle in her eye and is sharp as a razor. From the moment she walked into the room she captured all of our attention with her effervescence and then solidified that attention with the sheer torque of her talent. This adventure is going to be so wild and so fun, I cannot WAIT to sail the universe with Millie!"

(Photo: BBC)

What is the 2023 Doctor Who Holiday Special?

The Doctor Who Holiday Special will follow David Tennant's run as the Fourteenth Doctor in three Doctor Who 60th-anniversary specials. Gatwa and Gibson's debuts in "The Church on Ruby Road" will lead into Doctor Who's new season and first streaming on Disney+ in 2024, which has already wrapped filming. Gatwa and Gibson's second Doctor Who season will follow, presumably in 2025. That season is in production now.

Gatwa's debut should be the perfect jumping-on-point for new Doctor Who fans, but anyone looking to catch up on modern Doctor Who should check out our Doctor Who streaming binge guide. Doctor Who's next special, "Wild Blue Yonder," airs on the BBC and streams on Disney+ this Saturday, December 2nd.