Kurt Sutter Teases Next Project After Mayans MC Firing

Ahead of the Season 2 finale of FX’s Mayans MC, news broke that Sons of Anarchy franchise creator Kurt Sutter had been fired from his position and would no longer work on the series. The reason cited was Sutter’s abrasive behavior on the set and issues caused by his distance from the filming portion of the season. If you ask Sutter, FX owner Disney had it out for him since the House of Mouse took Fox over. Either way, Sutter is now looking ahead to his next project, the first one away from FX.

There’s no telling what that project could be, but Sutter teased what he has in the works with a tweet to his followers on Wednesday. The producer began by giving thanks for the support of the fans, and then confirmed that he had something exciting in the works.

“Wanna thank folks for their support and kind words over the last coupla months,” Sutter wrote in the tweet. “I appreciate you. You’ve asked, what’s next? Can’t discuss things until I’ve respectfully cleaned things up at Disney. Hopefully in the new year I can bring you up to speed. It involves Harleys.”

Of course, given that both of Sutter’s hit shows have been about motorcycle clubs, all of his fans are assuming that the Harleys being referred to in the tweet are actual motorcycles. This could very well be the same sort of thing. However, the tweet ends with a clown emoji, and it makes you wonder if he was talking about a different kind of Harley.

Could Sutter be making a move to Warner Bros. to create some kind of project based on the comic books? The company is a major rival to Disney, so that adds up, and it has offered a lot more creative freedom with its DC Comics properties in recent years. Perhaps the company recruited Sutter as soon as he walked out of the door at Disney.

