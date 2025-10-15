South Park Takes on 67 Viral Trend With First Look at New Episode After Hiatus

South Park is finally coming back for a new episode tonight following its latest hiatus, and the first look at what’s next teases how the animated series is taking on a viral new trend. South Park might have returned to Comedy Central earlier this Summer, but the newest season of the animated series has had a much different schedule than ever seen before. With lengthy delays in between each new episode, it’s meant that fans have been waiting longer to see the series continue. But thankfully, there’s a new episode coming our way later this evening with Comedy Central and Paramount+.

Now that South Park Season 27 is on a biweekly release schedule airing its episodes through the rest of the year, the animated series is going all out for each of the new releases. That includes Episode 6 of the season, making its debut with Comedy Central tonight on Wednesday, October 15th. Titled “Twisted Christian,” you can check out the first look at South Park‘s next new episode below as it teases the 67 trend is a tie into something much darker.

How to Watch South Park Season 27 Episode 6

Titled “Twisted Christian,” South Park Season 27 Episode 6 will be premiering with Comedy Central on Wednesday, October 15th at 10PM ET/PT, and will then be made available for streaming exclusively with Paramount+ the next day (where you can also find all other new episodes this season, movies and much more). As for what to expect from the episode, they tease it as such, “Cartman is possessed and may be the key to stopping the Antichrist.” But it already seems like their take on “67” is going to be tying into whatever grander story is developing.

South Park’s next episode preview also continues a great trend of focusing on the children at school, which was something the first half of the season failed to do. While the first half of this season had been setting the stage for a much longer story with United States President Donald Trump and Satan, it also meant that the boys did not get a lot of screentime despite how the school had been used as a major setting for the premiere episode. So it seems like a shift has been made to at least tie them into the bigger picture moving forward if Cartman somehow needs to deal with Satan.

What’s South Park’s New Release Schedule?

Thankfully with this next episode of South Park Season 27, the animated series is keeping in line with the previously announced schedule revealed by Comedy Central. If this continues, the current schedule is as such:

Episode 6 – October 15th

Episode 7 – October 29th

Episode 8 – November 12th

Episode 9 – November 26th

Episode 10 – December 10th

This is a great sign for the future if the new episodes maintain this biweekly release schedule through the rest of the year, and if the previous episode was anything to go by, that extra time will be beneficial to those behind the scenes. Waiting the extra week might be tougher for fans, but if it means the creators are able to take a beat and make sure everything works before finalizing the episode, it’s likely going to result in a much better experience.

