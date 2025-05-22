South Park Fans Have a Chance To Become a Permanent Character in the Show (Yes, Really)

Charitable fans have a chance to come on down to South Park. Ahead of the season 27 premiere (July 9 on Comedy Central), South Park Studios, in partnership with Charitybuzz, is giving fans an opportunity to be animated into a custom South Park character — and to become a “permanent resident” of the titular town in the new 2025 season. The campaign, which runs May 21-June 27 on Prizeo, benefits the SoCal Fire Fund and those affected by the wildfires that devastated Los Angeles earlier this year.

For a chance to win, fans 18 years or older can donate to the SoCal Fire Fund campaign via the official Prizeo website. A $10 donation gets you 100 entries, or 2,500 entries for pledging $250 (the number of entries is 10 times the amount of the donation). The winner will be announced on or about June 30 and will also receive a poster featuring their new permanent South Park character with the boys — Stan, Kyle, Kenny, and Cartman — that is signed by series creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone.

A statement on the Prizeo page reads, “A majority of our crew and the South Park production studio are in Los Angeles and several people were directly impacted by the fires in Pasadena, Altadena, and Palisades, which makes your support and donations even more meaningful. This cause means a lot to us — and so do the fans who have supported us all these years. We can’t wait to see one of you in the show.”

You can also enter the contest without donating by submitting the free entry form on Prizeo.

The SoCal Fire Fund “provides immediate and long-term support for community-centered recovery initiatives that aid students, school employees, and families impacted by the January 2025 fires,” according to their mission statement. “The Fund is designed to provide equitable recovery through flexible funding and targeted support for vulnerable communities.”

When South Park resumes airing regular episodes with the season 27 premiere in July, it will have been over two years since the season 26 finale, titled “Spring Break,” debuted in March 2023. Paramount+, which has aired exclusive event South Park streaming specials since 2021, debuted South Park: Joining the Panderverse in October 2023, followed by South Park (Not Suitable for Children) that December and South Park: The End of Obesity in May 2024.

It was recently announced that the new season of South Park will stream on Paramount+ as the streaming rights to past seasons revert from HBO Max to Paramount+ in the US on July 1. South Park season 27 premieres July 9.