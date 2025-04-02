South Park Season 27 Premiere Date Revealed With First Trailer

Blame Canada. Comedy Central on Wednesday announced that South Park returns for season 27 on Wednesday, July 9, with the first new episodes since the shortened six-episode season 26 aired in 2023. The just-released teaser trailer shows the town of South Park on fire, a series of airplane collisions, and America under attack by Canada and French Canadians, with the boys — Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny — in space with aliens and Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The 80-second teaser trailer ends with a haunting reprisal of “Blame Canada,” the Oscar-nominated song from 1999’s South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut movie. Watch the new trailer below.

Play video

The trailer goes on to show Mr. Garrison in Diddy’s feces-covered bathroom, Cartman live streaming a gynecological exam, the return of the French Canadian Mime for the start of the second American-Canadian War, and Randy Marsh telling wife Sharon, “I’m just gonna do some ketamine and f— around with the government.”

The last regular episode of the long-running series, “Spring Break,” aired over two years ago. Paramount+, which has aired exclusive event South Park streaming specials since 2021, debuted South Park: Joining the Panderverse in October 2023, followed by South Park (Not Suitable for Children) that December and South Park: The End of Obesity in May 2024.

In a September 2024 interview, series co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone explained they were avoiding satirizing the 2024 election because, as Parker put it, “I don’t know what more we could possibly say about Trump.”



“We’ve tried to do South Park through four or five presidential elections, and it is such a hard thing to—it’s such a mind scramble, and it seems like it takes outsized importance,” Stone told Vanity Fair. “Obviously, it’s f—ing important, but it kind of takes over everything and we just have less fun.”

Another reason for the long wait between seasons: the duo were “waiting for Paramount to figure all their sh-t out,” Parker said, referring to the $200 million lawsuit filed against the studio by Warner Bros. Discovery over the South Park streaming rights and specials.

Parker and Stone are executive producers along with longtime series executive producers Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. The producers are Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell and Vernon Chatman. Christopher Brion is the Creative Director of South Park Digital Studios.

South Park season 27 premieres July 9 on Comedy Central, with new episodes airing on Wednesdays.