South Park Is Joining a New Streaming Service, But There’s Still a Big Question

South Park is about to join a new streaming service later this Summer as its previous streaming deal is set to expire, but there’s still a big question about the move as there are several banned episodes of the series that might finally get a new home. South Park is about to head to Paramount+ on July 1st as the show’s current streaming deal with the now renamed HBO Max is about to expire. While there’s still a chance that the series’ library will still be offered with its former streamer following the end of this initial deal, that’s far from the only question needed to be answered.

South Park is one of the rare animated shows that has a few episodes that are outright banned from television broadcast and have been banned from its streaming releases as well. Some of these episodes have even been removed from South Park’s own website in the past, and now it’s a matter of figuring out whether or not Paramount+ will be offering these banned episodes when it gets the back library for streaming. Or there’s an even worse outcome possible and even more episodes could be banned.

Will South Park Ban More Episodes With Paramount+?

South Park is coming to Paramount+ on July 1st as the previous deal with HBO Max is set to expire, but there’s a bit of a complication as the streaming library just might stay with HBO Max as part of a non-exclusive deal. It’s yet to be confirmed whether or not that’s going to be the case, however, as Warner Bros. nor Paramount have yet to make an announcement on the matter, but either way South Park is getting a new streaming home very soon. It’s also where you can find exclusive streaming specials for the series, but also where we might find some of its lost episodes.

While South Park has had its fair share of controversial episodes, there have been a few that have been outright wiped from streaming services and broadcasts. You can still find them if you happen to have a DVD copy, but episodes like “Super Best Friends,” “Cartoon Wars Part 1 and 2” and “200” and “201” have been banned due to either their depiction of the religious figure Muhammad or other animated show figures. Surprisingly, those are really only the episodes that have been completely wiped out.

Where to Watch South Park

It’s yet to be revealed as to whether or not Paramount+ will bring any of the banned episodes back to streaming, or will perhaps even remove more, but there is still yet another big question about South Park‘s streaming future that will need to be answered later this Summer. South Park will be officially returning to television with Season 27 of the animated series on Wednesday, July 9th. Through the previous deal with HBO Max, the new episodes of the series were available for streaming the very next day after their broadcast premieres.

With South Park moving over to Paramount+ just a few days before the new season hits, it could mean that the new episodes would be available for streaming with the new service after their debut as well. While it’s yet to be revealed as to how many episodes this new season will be sticking around for when it hits, it’s going to have a very peculiar streaming future as it’s the first season to be hitting in this new era. But for now, you can find its back catalog streaming with HBO Max.