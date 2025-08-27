South Park Can Save Its New Season With One Major Change

South Park is now in the midst of Season 27 of the animated series, and there’s one thing it really needs to change in order to save itself. South Park returned this year with its first full season of years once creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone were able to work out a new deal with Paramount. The animated series has been in flux since the start of the pandemic as not only did seasons of the series slow down, but new specials started to carve into the offerings. But now Season 27 is going to be the first full season we get since 2020.

It’s in some big trouble, however, as the schedule for the new episodes has changed a great deal as well. Now releasing on a bi-weekly schedule, South Park fans are needing to wait an extra week before new episodes hit. That’s not the only issue at hand, however, and a change that would go a long way with fans is having all of the boys in its stories moving forward. And that just might be in the cards once more after the latest episode made its big change to Randy by shutting down Tegridy Farms.

South Park Needs to Focus on the Boys Again

When South Park first kicked off the Tegridy Farms era for Randy, the biggest shift was that Stan was separated from the others for that long of a period as well. Although the kids were still interacting with one another at school, it further isolated all of them when Stan was no longer around while the others were waiting for the bus, for example. This was then later exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which was integrated into the animated series and separated all of them even more so.

This has been even more of a problem with Season 27 as it has shifted even more of its focus to tackling current events. But there’s something happening within the story that’s been emotionally bubbling to the surface. Each of the characters are now starting to grasp with how isolated they have become over the last few years, and are grappling with how the world has changed. But with Tegridy Farms shutting down, it’s now time for the boys to band together for a new adventure once more. It’s always best to see how they as a group handle wild things around them.

This Would Also Ease Waiting for New South Park Episodes

It’s likely that South Park won’t stop referencing current events any time soon (especially given that it’s been hitting its highest ratings in years because of those decisions), but continuing to further isolate episodic stories from one another will make waiting for each episode tougher. It’s going to stall momentum of the season, but that won’t be the case if the next episode puts the boys front and center once more. They have some of the best episodes in the series’ history when they’re all together, and that would help South Park in its current state.

South Park Season 27 has seemingly been grasping at straws as it has been putting together a new status quo for the town, and waiting an extra week in between those episodes hasn’t helped that matter. But if fans are waiting knowing that the next episode is going to have all of the boys back together getting into shenanigans, then it won’t feel so bad. If it’s just yet another politically charged episode telling the same jokes, however, that shock value is going to wear off.