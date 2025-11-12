South Park Teases Butters’ Clash With AI in New Episode First Look

South Park is gearing up to return with a new episode of Season 28, and the animated series is putting Butters through more trouble when he starts to use artificial intelligence in some bad ways. South Park Season 28 might be noted as a brand new season of the animated series, but its episodes thus far has been continuing through the story that had kicked off earlier this Summer with Season 27. Butters has had some big moments in the previous episodes so far, and it seems like he’s going to get the focus once more with the first look at the episode coming next.

South Park Season 28 Episode 3 will be making its debut with Comedy Central on Wednesday, November 12th at 10PM ET, and the first look has been revealed ahead of its debut. With both a new teaser trailer and promotional image for the next episode, it’s now been revealed that Butters is going to be facing some trouble after he starts using A.I. to make fake videos of the rest of his classmates. Given South Park’s take (and use) of A.I. in the past, this could really go either way. Check it out below.

How to Watch South Park Season 28 Episode 3

Play video

South Park Season 28 Episode 3 will be premiering with Comedy Central on Wednesday, November 12th at 10PM ET, and then be made available for exclusive streaming with Paramount+. The episode is titled “Sora Not Sorry,” and it’s teased as such, “Butters’ Al revenge plan backfires, igniting an epidemic of fake videos at school that leaves Detective Harris struggling to tell fantasy from reality.” This seems like something Butters is stumbling into like usual, but the real twist here is that it falls in line with Butters’ more aggressive stances that he’s taken in more recent seasons.

Butters is often made the butt of the joke when he unwittingly faces some major consequences despite innocently pursuing something (like seen with the Labubu episode from earlier this year), but the latest seasons have ended up adding a new edge to that. Butters keeps getting himself into these situations because of something not so innocent, and that seems to be the case here as he’s using A.I. to make fake videos to get revenge. But as always, this is likely leading to something much bigger.

What’s Next for South Park Season 28?

South Park is now nearing the end of its run this year with only two more episodes scheduled for the rest of 2025. According to the previously revealed schedule followings its earlier delays, South Park will be airing its final two episodes on Wednesday, November 26th and Wednesday, December 10th. It’s yet to be revealed what’s going to go down in these episodes, but it’s likely that we’ll see a resolution to the ongoing Trump and Satan storyline that has been building through these two seasons so far.

Cartman has also been wrapped into this ongoing story as part of the fallout from the 6-7 trend, but it has yet to be revealed how he’s going to factor into the birth of the new Anti-Christ either. South Park‘s creators might often shrug off telling a longer story across a season, but it really comes through when they are able to pull off a great one. Now it’s just a matter of seeing if they can stick the landing when it’s all over.

