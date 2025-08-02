South Park Reveals Wild Behind-the-Scenes Look at Controversial Premiere

South Park is now back in action with Season 27 of the animated series, and has shared a rather wild behind the scenes look at one particularly controversial scene from its premiere episode. South Park has always been a show that invites controversy, but this had gone to an entirely different level with its premiere episode for Season 27. It ended up striking such a chord that it was the most watched premiere for the series in quite some time, and has been taking over conversations on social media ever since. Conversations that the series itself has been adding to with new materials too.

South Park‘s social media and promotional materials have not been shy about everything that went down in the Season 27 premiere despite its controversy, and fans have been wondering about the future of the series ever since. While fans wait to see what’s coming in the next episode, South Park’s official X account has shared a behind the scenes look at its President Donald Trump PSA to reveal how exactly they pulled off such a wild scene. Check out the behind the scenes images below.

A little behind the scenes. pic.twitter.com/M25RjoRooE — South Park (@SouthPark) July 29, 2025

What Happened With South Park?

Despite the fact that the animated series revealed that the PSA scene contained “synthetic media,” it’s now clearer that this meant that it was using DeepFake technology instead. Using a real actor covered in make up and prosthetics, the South Park creative team then used technology to superimpose Trump’s face on the actor rather than making the entire sequence with A.I. technology. It explains that uncanny nature of the segment itself, and even more so that series creator Trey Parker’s finger was an even wilder figure in it all. It definitely got some attention with both fans and critics since its premiere, however.

It’s going to be a longer wait to see what’s coming next despite the premiere’s popularity, however. South Park Season 27 will be premiering its next episode on Wednesday, August 6th following a week long delay, and the controversy definitely made this shift all the more noticeable. It had some fans wondering about whether or not the animated series actually was at risk of a potential cancellation, but its success only further proves that South Park is likely going to continue at an even stronger pace in the coming years as Trey Parker and Matt Stone develop more episodes.

What’s Next for South Park?

Ahead of South Park Season 27’s premiere, Paramount signed a deal with Parker and Stone for the animated series’ future. Agreeing to a $1.5 billion USD deal, South Park will be releasing ten episodes a year across a five year period. This deal also means that the series’ classic library will be exclusively available for streaming with Paramount+, and will be releasing its new episodes with the streaming service the day after they make their premiere with Comedy Central. Hilariously, Parker and Stone revealed to fans during San Diego Comic-Con 2025 last month that they didn’t know how they were going to continue the season at that point.

“We were at South Park this morning trying to figure out what next week’s show is going to be. Right now we don’t know,” Parker stated. “Even last weekend, three days ago, we were sitting there going ‘I don’t know if people are going to like this.’” Going as far to reveal that the trailer they released for the new season earlier this Summer was filled with entirely made up clips, it’s going to be a wild ride for the rest of South Park Season 27 for sure.