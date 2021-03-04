South Park Vaccination Special Reveals First Trailer for New Episode

South Park is bringing out a brand new Vaccination Special this month on Comedy Central. The show released a trailer that picks up where things left off in Colorado. Cartman, Stan, Kyle, and Kenny are all rocking masks and terrifying their neighbors. The boys will have to go gather as many vaccine doses as possible and try to get their teacher back. Some of the students at the school won’t be on-board with the scheme. Others will try and help Cartman and his friends get all those dosages. People trying to stop distribution, others trying to finesse their way into an early shot, and other strange elements of modern life are all being targeted by the special. The Pandemic Episode last year took a similar approach by drawing on the entire news cycle of 2020. By the end, the characters were just exhausted and wanted a break from everything going on. So, it stands to reason there will be some other kind of statement near the end of this one.

When the show was renewed last year, ViacomCBS President of Entertainment and Youth Brands Chris McCarthy heralded the show. “We’re thrilled with South Park’s return and it’s clear the audience was as well,“ said McCarthy. “The success is a testament to Matt and Trey’s creative genius and we used our full portfolio to let everyone know it’s back – propelling it to the No. 1 scripted telecast of 2020 and delivering its highest ratings in seven years.”

Comedy Central dropped a synopsis for the previous special, "Randy comes to terms with his role in the COVID-19 outbreak as the on-going pandemic presents continued challenges to the citizens of South Park. The kids happily head back to school but nothing resembles the normal that they once knew; not their teachers, not their homeroom, not even Eric Cartman.”

South Park studios describes the show:

"South ParQ is the Emmy and Peabody-award winning animated series co-created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone about four boys living in one screwed-up Colorado mountain town. Between local and global tragedies, as well as parental and celebrity interference, Kyle, Stan, Cartman, and Kenny manage to have themselves a time."

South ParQ The Vaccination Special will air on MTV2 on Wednesday, March 10th at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Will you be checking out the special? Let us know down in the comments!