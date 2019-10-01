Netflix’s Space Force First Look Released, Steve Carell Starts Filming

Steve Carell is reporting for duty in the new Netflix series Space Force. Netflix today tweeted out a photo of Carell beginning filming on the project. Though shot from behind Carell, it’s clear he’s wearing a military uniform. The nameplates on the wall read “Space Force General” and “General Mark R. Naird.” The Netflix Twitter account tweeted, “In space no one can hear you scream … but this show takes place on earth sooooo 🗣🗣🗣 STEVE CARELL HAS STARTED FILMING SPACE FORCE!!!!!!” In addition to starring in the series, Carell co-created the workplace comedy with Greg Daniels. The series is inspired by President Donald J. Trump’s call to establish a sixth branch of the armed services, to be called Space Force. Carell plays Naird, who has been tasked with founding Space Force and putting boots on the moon in by 2024.

Netflix announced the new series with a video teaser in January. The teaser’s message says, “On June 18, 2018, the federal government announced the creation of a 6th major division of the United States Armed Forces. The goal of the new branch is ‘to defend satellites from attack’ and ‘perform other space-related tasks’… or something. This is the story of the men and women who have to figure it out.”

Daniels developed the definitive modern workplace comedy, NBC’s The Office, which starred Carell starred as Michael Scott. In Space Force, Carell is joined by co-stars John Malkovich (The New Pope), Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation, House of Lies), Diana Silvers (Booksmart, MA), and Tawny Newsome (Bajillion Dollar Propertie$). Recurring guest stars include Jimmy O. Yang (Silicon Valley, Crazy Rich Asian) and Alex Sparrow (Unreal, The Vatican Tapes). BAFTA-nominated director Paul King (Paddington, Paddington 2) will direct two episodes of Space Force, including the pilot.

Malkovich plays head science advisor, Dr. Adrian Mallory. Schwartz plays media consultant F. Tony Scarapiducci. Silvers plays Erin Naird, the general’s delinquent daughter. Newsome is Angela Ali, an ambitious helicopter pilot.

Yang recurs as Dr. Chan Kaifang, a brilliant astrophysicist and rocket engineer who emigrated to America from China. He’s Mallory’s assistant. Sparrow recurs as Yuri “Bobby” Telatovich, who observes Space Force on behalf of the Russian government.

Daniels and Carell will serve as showrunners on the series. They also executive produce, along with Howard Klein from 3 Arts. Netflix hasn’t yet revealed the show’s episode count or release window.

